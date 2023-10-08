Heating | The “big kettle” heats more and more homes, and money is saved – “The thermal water tank was filled at the weekend”

When the kettle clicks on, it starts bubbling soon and the water stays hot for a long time. The tongue of a tea snob can burn, even if the kettle has been quiet for a long time.

Now there is a boom in Finnish district heating plants, where the same basic physics is used. Electricity heats the water, and the heat of the water mass is used when needed.

District heating electric boilers, or “large kettles”, are popping up all over Finland. The boom is driven by cheap wind electricity and climate goals.

Electric boilers are already in use in, for example, Espoo, in Tampere, In Vaasa, On Seinäjoki and In Lappeenranta. In addition, decisions on construction have been made, for example to Helsinki, Hyvinkää, Kirkkonumme and To Oulu.

Helsinki’s plan is the biggest: Helen plans to build an electric boiler capacity of 280 megawatts. It is almost as much as the heat output of Salmisaaari’s coal-burning B power plant, which will be closed in 2025.

Fact Fresh investments in electric boilers Helsinki, Helen: 280 MW

Espoo, Fortum: 100 MW

Lappeenranta energy: 80 MW

Lahti Energy: 60 MW

Turku Energy: 50 MW

Tampere, Tampere electricity plant: 45 MW

Oulu’s energy: 40 MW

Seinäjoki’s energy: 40 MW

Vaasa, EPV Energy: 40 MW

Hyvinkää thermal power: 20 MW

Espoo Suomenoja was finished in the summer.

Two electric boilers were commissioned at Fortum’s power plant in June. Since then, they have been used in the production of district heating almost every day.

Suomenoja provides heat for about 250,000 people in Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi. When they turn on the kettle on a cool autumn morning, they hardly think that the same principle is used to heat their home today.

Fortum district heating production manager Mr. Ahrnberg opens the door to a hall almost 40 meters high. It used to be filled by a coal boiler.

Behind production manager Panu Ahrnberg could be seen the stout cables along which the electricity flows to the electric boiler hall.

Two electric boilers a few meters high stand on the site of the now demolished coal burning plant. They heat water.

“What heated the water in there?” Ahrnberg asks the workers walking by.

“Electrode,” the other gasps.

Thick pipes go from the boilers to the heat exchanger. In the heat exchanger, the freshly heated water heats the cooled water returned from the Espoo circuit.

Water can be led from the heat exchanger to two places. It can either go directly to the “villages”, i.e. the district heating network, or it can be directed to the thermal battery. In this case, the battery is equal to a water tank standing outside, 43 meters high, with a diameter of 26 meters.

"Espoo's biggest thermos", i.e. the thermal battery of the Fortum power plant, has been covered with a bird-themed mural. The tank holds 20 million liters of water, which is heated when electricity is cheap.

The tank can hold 20,000 cubic meters of water, or 20 million liters. It’s so much that the water stays hot for weeks.

“Espoo’s biggest spa”, says Ahrnberg.

“Many people would not believe that when they walk by.”

It’s not about the largest thermos bottle in the capital region, not even close. A water storage boom is progressing alongside the kettle boom.

In 2021, Helen took Mustikkamaa below into use cave heat storagewhich takes 260,000 cubic meters of water.

Vantaa is better.

Vantaa energia plans to excavate a one-million-cubic-meter thermal cave near Ikea. It would be stored in the water mass warmth in summer for winter. According to Vantaa energy, this “the world’s largest seasonal storage of heat” could be completed in 2026.

There is a lot of empty space on top of Suomenoja’s round electric boilers, because the coal boiler that used to operate in the space was much larger. The orange doors visible on the wall were at the service levels of the coal boiler.

We’ll see however, one more moment about these Espoo cookers. The pipe leaving the electric boiler seems to have a traditional sauna model’s smart thermometer.

Viisari heats up to 130 degrees, even if you think the water is already boiling at 100 degrees.

“Atmospheric pressure,” Ahrnberg explains.

When there is more pressure in the pipes than in the atmosphere, the water can be heated to well over a hundred degrees without boiling.

The power in the two boilers is 100 megawatts, 20 megawatts more than the replaced coal boiler.

The thermometer in the pipe of the electric boiler showed that with sufficient pressure, the water can get much hotter than a hundred degrees.

Such a current does not move with small waves. The forearm-thick cables rush towards the boilers in a wide line.

“We are becoming a consumer of electricity instead of a producer of electricity,” says Ahrnberg.

That’s a big change too. Traditionally, district heating plants in Finland have produced electricity in addition to heat.

Empty space hums between the electric boilers and the ceiling tens of meters high. These kettles require far fewer cubes than the coal plant they replace.

“Burning takes up a lot of space,” says Ahrnberg. “There must be oxygen for combustion and flues for flue gases.”

Electronic technology is more compact and simpler. It has already been noticed that less maintenance is needed.

The water pipes from the electric boilers lead to the heat exchanger shown on the left in the picture. There, the water returned from the city tour warms up again.

Ahrnberg points near the edge of the roof. There you can see the orange door, which now stands as an orphan 30 meters above the void. Below it used to be a platform from which the coal boiler was serviced.

Yes, there is one more coal-burning plant in Suomenoja, Espoo. The eye-catcher of the area is still the pipe representing the concrete brutalism of the 1970s. It is needed in freezing weather. Then 20–30 trucks with coal cargo may come to the area per day.

In Suomenoja, coal burning is planned to be abandoned by 2025.

“ “Yes, this is worthwhile.”

In October according to Ahrnberg, the first week is a good example of why it was worth building the big kettles.

On the weekend, electricity was cheap, and on Monday, as consumption increased, so did the price of electricity. In Espoo, water was heated accordingly.

“The termari was filled over the weekend,” says Ahrnberg. The electric boilers were hot. On Monday, they were turned off and the heat from the “termar”, i.e. the water tank, was led to the district heating network.

“Yes, this is worthwhile.”

The view of Fortum’s Suomenojan power plant is still dominated by the chimney of the coal-fired power plant. Coal is mainly burned in freezing temperatures, and it is planned to be phased out in 2025.

It’s a weekday morning, a little after eight o’clock. A power plant operator in the control room Harri Junnila has arrived at six o’clock for a twelve-hour shift.

He says that the electric boiler has been heated with the cheap electricity of the night and now – when the people of Espoo take their morning showers – its use is stopped. Let’s move on to taking heat from the water tank.

According to Junnila, Sähkökattilat has been a positive surprise. It is possible to react to various fluctuations in outside temperature and use faster than before. It saves energy and money. Of course, savings also come from using cheap hours.

On this cool October morning, nothing is being burned in Suomenoja. In addition to the electric boiler and the water tank, i.e. the heat battery, heat pumps are in use, which recover the heat of the water coming from HSY’s wastewater treatment plant.

Electric boilers, heat accumulators and heat pumps are a typical trio, with which district heating plants reduce their emissions and adapt to the new era.

Fortum has also started building such a trio in Kirkkonummi. There, the heat pumps will take their heat from the data center. From their cooling, heat escapes to the magpies at all times of the day.

“People watch Netflix 24/7,” says Ahrnberg.

It was worthwhile to place the electric boilers in Suomenoja, because the space and the necessary electricity for large power already existed.

Electric boilers are not a new invention. Over for example told, that Lappeenranta’s electric boiler was already built in 1982, when oil prices were high. Now it has been reinstated.

Suomenoja also had an electric boiler sometime long ago. Let’s live the new arrival of kettles.

Director responsible for district heating at Energiateollisuus ry Janne Kerttula says that the boom started in the second year. Last year, decision-making accelerated.

“The most important reason has been the increase in the price of fossil fuels at the start of the energy crisis,” says Kerttula.

Due to the Russian invasion and sanctions, the import of wood from Russia also stopped. The price of wood chips rose by tens of percent, which improved the position of electricity.

The third reason is the avalanche of wind power construction. It has increased the number of hours when electricity is cheaper than any fuel.

in Espoo it is quite hot but quiet in the electric boiler hall. A light hum is fine. The soundscape is important, because in Espoo they would like to build residential buildings closer and closer to the district heating plant.

According to Ahrnberg, In addition to the reasons listed by Kerttula, climate goals also influenced Fortum’s electric boiler decision. The Espoo clean heat program of Fortum and the city of Espoo aims to produce carbon-neutral district heating for Espoo, Kirkkonummi and Kauniainen during the 2020s.

The intermediate goal is to give up coal in 2025.

“We’re trying to get away from burning production,” sums up Ahrnberg.