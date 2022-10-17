The limits on heating promoted by the government will not apply in all public and private places. Here is where there will be no reduction.

Our country, as well as the rest of Europe is grappling with the energy crisis. Accomplice the war in Ukraine and the consequent closure of gas supplies from Russia, European countries have been forced to turn to other suppliers identified above all in countries of North Africa or Northern Europe.

Even Italy, which until last year depended heavily on Russian gas, was forced to close new agreements with other supplier countries, to make up for the tons of Russian gas that will not arrive in our country this winter.

However, supplies may not be enough for the whole winter period. Thus the Government and above all the Ecological Transition ministry headed Roberto Cingolani, have run for cover by already adopting the first measures to contain the waste of gas. The recently approved decree decided to lower the temperature and reduce the time for heating in both public and private places.

In detail, it was decided that the radiators will remain switched on for an hour less every day, which added up to make up about fifteen days less heating throughout the year. And then it was decided to lower the average temperature inside the houses by one degree: no longer 20 ° but 19 °.

Two small sacrifices that would bring our country a great saving in terms of gas used. However, there are exceptions, places where these new measures are not valid and the old parameters will remain in force.

In detail, the buildings used for places of caresuch as hospitals, nursing homes and places frequented by childrenincluding schools, kindergartens, swimming pools or saunas, will not apply the reduction.

Neither those who obtain energy from renewable sources or buildings that are used for industrial and artisanal activities that have obtained exceptions to the air temperature limits from the municipal authorities will not be required to comply with the new decree.

Waivers even on the most rigid days

Exceptions are foreseen, decided by the single municipalities, even on particularly rigid days. In this case it will be allowed to turn on the heaters even at times outside the usual.

Finally, all buildings located in the building are excluded from this type of rules climate zone Fthe coldest in Italy, which includes the municipalities of the Alps and cities such as Belluno, Trento and Cuneo.