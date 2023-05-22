Home page politics

The heating law is being discussed in the traffic light coalition. Not only the schedule, but also the content is at stake. SPD, FDP and Greens are at odds.

Berlin/Munich – The planned heating law is causing explosives in the governing coalition. The reform is not only criticized for its content. The traffic light coalition has also been arguing for days about the timetable for the law. The FDP questions whether this can be passed before the summer break. The Greens and SPD, on the other hand, insist on it. An overview.

The planned heating law According to government plans, from 2024 oil and gas heaters will only be allowed to be installed in exceptional cases. According to the GEG (Building Energy Act), new heating systems should then be operated "if possible" with at least 65 percent renewable energy. This should apply to all owners up to the age of 80. Classic gas and oil heating systems can only achieve this if they are operated in combination with a heat pump. After long discussions, the traffic light government actually agreed to bring the project through the Bundestag before the summer break. The law is considered an important component of the plan to make Germany climate-neutral by 2045.

Heating law: FDP pleads for revision of Habeck’s heating plan – and shoots in the direction of the Greens

The FDP is demanding a fundamental revision of the heating law by Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). They recently described the draft law as a “catastrophe” and submitted 101 questions about the GEG. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing criticized this in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. “With this heating law, you have seen what it means when you try to do climate protection with your head through the wall,” said the FDP politician. “You lose the population in the process.” He also called for a revision and improved communication. The previous procedure had “quite obviously” caused “considerable annoyance and considerable resistance from the population”.

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr made a similar statement to him Mirror. “My impression is that almost everyone involved now sees that the law needs to be revised. Now I would like to see more movement from the Greens on this issue,” he said. From his point of view, it is more important than the timetable “that it becomes a good law”.

Habeck’s heating plans: SPD insists on changes in content – but wants to stick to the schedule

Criticism for the behavior of the FDP, which he saw as slowing down, came from SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich. In the ARD morning show, he said: “I regret that, and that annoys me too.” It not only entails hours of discussion between the specialist deputies, “it also annoys the faction leaders”.

The SPD does not want to accept any delay in the planned heating law. But she calls for changes to the previous plans. Also in the “Report from Berlin”, the chairman Lars Klingbeil said that the law had to be passed before the parliamentary summer recess and should also come into force at the beginning of 2024 so that the citizens would have clarity. He acknowledged that people were uncertain about the previous communication on the law. However, he made it clear that the impression should not be given that climate policy could be dispensed with. The introduction of the heat transition is necessary.

The SPD is once again focusing on a few things. For example, tenants would have to be protected so that they would not have to pay the modernization surcharge later. Furthermore, Klingbeil mentioned the age limit of 80 years, social graduations and transitional periods as topics.

There are still a few things that we need to discuss over the next few weeks before the summer break, so that this law really becomes a good law.

“There will be changes again,” he said. “This law is made in such a way that no one is left behind, that everyone is taken along on this path,” that is the promise of the SPD, said the politician.

Traffic light “tangled” in climate protection – expert calls for “new start for heating transition”

However, if the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) has its way, no changes to the content of the GEG are required, but a complete restart for the heating transition. The recommendation to the government is to “take a deep breath, take a step back and start again for the heating transition”. That’s what PIK Director Ottmar Edenhofer said New Osnabrück newspaper. He accused the government of having “tangled” in climate protection.

“There is a simple, almost elegant way out of the heating dilemma, namely through national trading in certificates for fuel emissions,” he told the newspaper. An upper limit for emissions could be set in the Fuel Emissions Trading Act (BEHG), which would gradually make heating with gas more expensive. The price increase could be capped. (mbr with dpa/AFP)