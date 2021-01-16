Heating in apartments and houses of Muscovites was transferred to the maximum operating mode due to severe frosts. On Saturday, January 16, the deputy mayor of the capital for housing and communal services and improvement Pyotr Biryukov told reporters about this.

“This week, severe frosts came to the capital region, in connection with this, city services in advance began to gradually raise the temperature of the coolant in the heating system. At present it is maximum and is 130 degrees, ”Biryukov said.

According to him, the technological modes of the centralized heating system are selected in accordance with the outside temperature.

“We receive forecasts of forecasters in advance, on the basis of which a decision is made to increase or decrease the temperature in the heating system. Regulation of heat supply is provided by two main parameters – by lowering or increasing the temperature of the coolant and increasing or decreasing its volume, ”explained Biryukov.

He added that the change in parameters is carried out gradually, “it is impossible to quickly reduce or increase the temperature in the heating system”.

“This is a complex step-by-step procedure that is carried out under the control of dispatching services in an automatic mode based on the readings of temperature sensors,” Biryukov concluded.

The rise in temperature in the heating system in Moscow began on January 8. On that day, city services began to increase the temperature in the heating system due to the upcoming cold snap in the metropolis.