Do not agree on everything: Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens, right) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). © IMAGO/Christian Spicker

In the traffic light federal government, Robert Habeck’s heating plans are being hotly debated. Green leader Omid Nouripour makes an offer to FDP boss Christian Lindner.

Munich/Berlin – It is an issue that affects many millions of Germans. And that provides real political explosives in the already shattered traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP. Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) wants to ban gas and oil heating systems from 2024.

Traffic light coalition: dispute between the Greens and the FDP over gas and oil heating

The vice chancellor informed the FDP that the trust in advance had been used up. The FDP, headed by Finance Minister Christian Lindner, opposed Habeck’s heating plans.

On Sunday (March 5), Green leader Omid Nouripour tried to take steam out of the discussion. Among other things, he tried to do this by pointing out that this did not apply to heating systems that were already installed. But those that are yet to be built.

In “Berlin direct” Nouripour was asked about an alleged hint from Lindner to Habeck that he should better find out about assembly halls (in heating construction, d. editor.) inform. Before making such demands.

“When it comes to content, we always come together in the end. I would love to go through an assembly hall with Christian Lindner,” said Nouripour on the ZDF program: “I think it’s good for both of us to touch and learn a little from the craftsmen there.” Nouripour confirmed that the Greens are emphatically focusing on the year 2024 when it comes to the envisaged ban, and not just around 2025.

Ban gas and oil heating? Omid Nouripour defends Robert Habeck’s plans

“The question was 24 or 25. We made different decisions. If we don’t get around to building new oil and gas heating systems, for example, and it’s not at all about the ones that are connected to the grid right now. It’s not about inventory at all. Honestly, I think 24 is right, Robert Habeck thinks 24 is right,” said the Green politician on ZDF. Nouripour went on to say: “We have to get to the point where we are also doing climate protection with the next generations of heaters that will be installed. A heater that runs completely on fossil fuels for 20 or 30 years (fuels, d. editor.) is running, means that next time we will do climate protection in 2045 or 2055. Nobody can afford that.”

It is clear that, for example, a premature ban on gas heating is socially and economically unacceptable to people.

In the debate on this, he called on the coalition partners to “disarm a little to the outside world”. What arrived at the FDP? “Don’t worry about the coalition climate. We have very important issues for our country that we are discussing. It will take time before we get results,” said FDP boss Lindner in an interview with ZDF’s “heute journal” on Sunday evening: “It is true that we have difficult budget talks.”

Christian Lindner: FDP boss does not want to ban gas heating “too soon”.

Climate policy must be implemented in a socially and economically responsible manner, said Lindner: “Climate protection should therefore be open to technology and associated with economic opportunities.” It is clear “that, for example, a too early ban on gas heating is socially and economically unacceptable to people”, said the party chairman of the Liberals: “That makes little sense for the climate either.” Sounds like there is a need for further discussion on the subject in the “traffic light”. (pm)