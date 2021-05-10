In Moscow, on Monday, May 10, they began to turn off the heating, the process will take place in stages and will take five days. This was announced by the deputy mayor of the capital Petr Biryukov, reports “Interfax“.

The deputy mayor recalled that, according to federal legislation, the decision to end the heating period is made when the average daily air temperature remains above eight degrees for five days. “Taking into account the weather, it was decided to start transferring the capital’s heating system to summer operation on May 10,” Biryukov said.

According to the official, specialists will have to turn off heating in more than 74 thousand buildings, including over 34 thousand residential buildings. First, the heating will be turned off at industrial and administrative facilities, then – in residential buildings, schools, kindergartens and medical institutions.

Earlier, Pyotr Biryukov said that heating in Moscow this year will be turned off in May. He recalled that last year Muscovites were at home in self-isolation, so they began to turn off the hot water only in July. Also, the head of the housing and communal services department spoke about the timing of the preparation of the city for the new winter season. According to him, this year all the necessary work will be carried out by September 1.

