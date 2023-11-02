Heating on and gas bills skyrocketing. But how can you warm up without spending a fortune? The response is from the National Consumers Union, which suggests ‘some golden rules’ for saving something during the winter given the costs that families have to bear for heating their homes. A real handbook, previewed on Adnkronos, aimed at citizens.

The 7 golden rules

1) Reducing the temperature in your home and wearing a sweater is the best advice. Each degree less allows a saving of between 5% and 10% less consumption.

2) Do not cover radiators. Having shelves above the radiator or, even worse, putting a radiator cover prevents the radiator from working properly, preventing the air from circulating freely.

3) For the same reason, open the curtains if they are in front of the radiators

4) Place reflective panels behind the radiators, between the wall and the radiators. They can be found at the hardware store, even simple tin foil is enough.

5) At night, lower the shutters and close the curtains if there are no heaters behind them.

6) Open the windows for 5-10 minutes maximum. To renew the air, it is better to keep all the windows open for a few minutes, cooling only the air, rather than opening one or two for a long time, also cooling everything else, with unnecessary heat loss.

7) Open the windows to change the air when the heaters are still off and are about to be turned back on, possibly during the hottest hours of the day.