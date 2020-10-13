#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The government has announced the end of new oil-fired boiler installations for 2022. Nearly four million households have an oil-fired boiler. They will have to change a room to be less polluting. For the most recent devices, no modification will be necessary. The fuel oil sector has been working for several years on an ecological variant of this fuel, a biofuel that incorporates about a third of rapeseed.

“The announcements have forced us to go a little faster in the energy transition from fuel oil. Today, we are soon ready to offer a product that will meet new environmental requirements”, specifies Jean-Paul Peronnet, president of the Combustibles et Carburants union. The government wants to reassure oil boiler users, but alternatives exist according to the Minister for Housing, Emmanuelle Wargon: “either gas, but for that you have to be connected to town gas, or heat pumps, otherwise pellet or wood boilers”. Significant aid is offered for these solutions: they can range from 3,000 euros to 15,000 euros.