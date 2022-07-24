The first response to a serious crisis of reputation is to display large doses of kindness. By mid-morning last Thursday, terminals 2 and 3 at London’s Heathrow airport were swarming with information staff. Purple t-shirts – the company’s identifying color – with the legend “I’m here to help” on the back, displayed on each corner. “It is not possible to invoice yet. The airport has distanced the opening hours of the counters for each flight. It is the way to facilitate the handling of luggage, so that it does not pile up”, explains Chris, with a smile, to two frustrated passengers for still not being able to do the check in her bags on a Finnair airlines flight to Helsinki that was due to leave in just over three hours.

“In the last four weeks we realized that the demand for passengers had finally exceeded the capacity of the baggage handling staff to serve them,” the executive director of Heathrow, John Holland-Kaye, explains to EL PAÍS. “We already have a sufficient number of security employees, and most airlines have met their needs for pilots and cabin crew. What they don’t have are enough people to manage the bags, or equipment to condition and prepare the aircraft for their next flight.

The images of suitcases piled up at the airport, just a month ago, like huge cemeteries of lost luggage, set off alarms.

After two years of a pandemic that paralyzed air navigation and forced more than half of the ground staff from their jobs, the massive return of passengers – what experts have called “revenge tourism”, which is nothing more that the desire to enjoy traveling again – has overwhelmed the capacity of many airports. And Heathrow, the busiest in London, has been one of those that has most revealed its shortcomings. On July 12 he announced a drastic decision. It limited from that date, until September 11, the number of passengers who could fly from its facilities. 100,000 a day. Airlines were also required to reduce the sale of tickets and flights.

According to the latest forecasts for this summer, the daily number of passengers at Heathrow was going to be around 104,000. There were 4,000 left over for the operation to function normally. The problem was that almost half of those extra tickets had already been sold, and that translated into flight cancellations, chaos and irritation for many customers.

Nobody had planned this overflow? “Of course we had planned it, and that is why we already have as many security personnel as we had before the pandemic,” Holland-Kaye defends. “But they haven’t been able to hire the necessary baggage handling staff. In that department there were exactly the same number of people at the end of June as in January. They have not been able to accelerate the scale of their operations to the same level as the rest of the airport. That has been the problem.”

This staff depends on each airline, which hires the necessary services. 85 lines operate at Heathrow. Eight companies offer staff for baggage handling. Not all companies have the same budget to face the necessary salary increase that will act as a claim, to achieve the return to the sector of many of those who left it during the pandemic. “It’s a very low-margin business, and if they can’t pass on that added cost directly, they won’t hire,” explains Holland-Kaye. Conclusion: the just pay for sinners, but, above all, users pay who are convinced that the sector has taken them for a ride.

“On these types of trips you have no choice but to arm yourself with patience, and cross your fingers so that there are few unpleasant surprises, such as canceled flights,” explains resigned Katya, while watching her two young children, dedicated to climbing one and the other Once the suitcases pile up on the transport cart, do not have a serious accident. The Delta Airlines flight to Las Vegas, at Terminal 3, has started check-in. Slowly, but with no trouble in sight.

Three destinations – Madrid, Amman and Chicago – have already been canceled this Thursday, announce the airport screens. It is a normal figure. The staffing problems and restrictions imposed by Heathrow have already been taken over by many airlines who have considerably limited their offer, even grudgingly.

“We need you to put in place within six months a firm and credible capacity recovery plan, which offers the assurance that Heathrow can operate at a level that provides confidence and stability”, they demanded earlier this month, in a joint letter addressed to the airport management, the director general of Aviation of the British Ministry of Transport, Rannia Leontaridi, and the executive director of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA, in its acronym in English), Richard Moriarty.

Since Easter, the image of Heathrow has been damaged with thousands of canceled flights, passenger queues for long hours and hundreds of suitcases lost or disconnected from the corresponding flight and their owners.

The corridors of the different terminals, during this Thursday, reflected an apparent normality, with the bustle of travelers typical of the high holiday season. Heathrow raised, from an initial 45 million to around 54, the number of passengers planned for all of 2022. The figures represent 80% compared to pre-pandemic levels, but the dislocation of staff, and the slow response at the time of trying to recover it, has put the aeronautical sector in a level of extreme tension. And especially to the most famous London airport in the world. The CAA this month published the list of the worst on-time punctuality in 2021 across the UK. With an average of 11 minutes and 48 seconds of flight delays, Heathrow had the third worst score.

Lufthansa planes at Frankfurt airport. Reuters

german airports

Things are not going any better for German airports, which since the beginning of the summer have been experiencing a situation of chaos that does not seem to be overcome in the remainder of the season. Lufthansa has canceled almost 5,800 flights. The large German company has above all dispensed with domestic flights and within Europe “for which there are alternative transport options,” a spokesperson explained to EL PAÍS, such as other flights or train trips. Classic vacation destinations have been prioritized so as not to mess up clients’ summer plans, he added.

Lufthansa began by canceling around 3,000 flights between July and August, before canceling 770 more from Frankfurt and Munich in the first half of July. The third wave of cancellations (2,000 flights until the end of August) has also focused on these two airports. The cancellations respond to “the challenges that the entire industry is suffering,” says the spokesman, adding that they have affected airlines across Europe. By schedule, most of the suppressed flights are those that take off at traffic peaks in the afternoon and at night.

Lufthansa, Europe’s largest airline, which includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, confirms that demand this summer is “extremely high” while flight capacity supply “remains lower than in 2019”. In the midst of the airport chaos, the German flag carrier is restricting the sale of flights, which are reaching very high prices even on normally very cheap connections.

The lack of activity during the coronavirus pandemic sent many German airport workers looking for jobs in other sectors. The result is that at the end of June some 7,200 employees were missing, according to a study by the German Economic Institute (IW). The paper analyzes the effects of the crisis in a sector that suffered restrictions like few others. In Germany, air traffic almost came to a complete standstill in 2020.

“There are many more vacancies than unemployed people,” says the study. Both ground and flight personnel are missing, who did not continue in their positions despite the Kurzarbeit, or short-time work, the equivalent of the Spanish ERTES. Companies are not finding it easy to fill vacancies. “In the medium term, the industry must work to become more attractive as an employer again,” warned IW economist Alexander Burstedde during the presentation of the report.

The large service sector union, Verdi, denounces that the shortage of employees has enormously increased the workload of those who remain, which is why it is already demanding higher wages for Lufthansa’s ground staff (20,000 people), specifically a rise of 9.5%. During the pandemic, more than a third of these positions were lost at the German airline, according to its data. If successful, more attractive salaries could make it easier to find urgently needed staff.

Frankfurt airport, the busiest in Germany, is the one that is giving the worst service. “The problem will not decrease in the future, even though we are hiring. I say it very openly”, recognized the executive president of Fraport, the company that manages the aerodrome, Stefan Schulte, at a press conference on July 5. The company lost around 4,000 workers during the pandemic, of whom it has rehired nearly 1,000. According to Schulte, the situation will not be resolved in at least two or three months, even if hundreds of new employees or temporary workers arrive from abroad. The rapid recovery in demand caught them by surprise, he said, and ramping up airport operations in such a short time will not be easy.