London’s Heathrow Airport has broken its previous record and recorded the highest number of passengers ever in the first half of this year, with more than 39.8 million passengers passing through its terminals, and an increase in net profits despite a decline in revenues.

This figure represents a 7.3% increase in passenger numbers compared to this period last year.

The airport said in a statement on Wednesday that traffic had increased thanks to the arrival of new airlines and “doubling demand in recent years” on key destinations in Asia and the Middle East.

Heathrow, the UK’s and Europe’s number one airport by passenger numbers, saw its “busiest day ever” on June 30, when 268,000 people travelled on more than 1,300 flights.

But the airport reported a 2.9% decline in revenue compared to the first half of 2023, despite a 26% year-on-year rise in net profit to £228m (€271m).

In early July, the UK Civil Aviation Authority asked Heathrow Airport to cut its airline charges for 2025 and 2026, following a previous cut it requested last year and achieved after a standoff with airlines.

The regulatory authority had asked Britain’s main airport, in early 2023, to reduce these fees, which were reflected in ticket prices, by about 20%, on the pretext that passenger numbers had returned to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.

Regarding this decision, the British News Agency quoted Thomas Woldby, the general manager of Heathrow Airport, as saying, “I do not think it is the right decision.”

“We have to think about our ability to invest,” he added, noting that the airport “went through four years of Covid repercussions with huge losses that we have never recovered.”