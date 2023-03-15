Heather Parisi’s dig at Ultimo: “I don’t know who it is” | VIDEO

Guest of the last episode of Beastsbroadcast on Rai 2 on the evening of Tuesday 14 February, Heather Parisi was asked by the presenter Francesca Fagnani about the relationship between her daughter Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo and the singer Ultimo.

The showgirl’s response, however, left everyone speechless with many users on social media who interpreted it as a real broadside towards the singer.

“Are you happy to be Ultimo’s mother-in-law?” Francesca Fagnani asked Heather Parisi, who pretended not to know the interpreter. “Whose? I don’t know what you’re talking about” replied the American.

“We made a pact in the family, nobody talks about private situations. I don’t talk about my story, let alone if I start talking about my daughter’s private things – Heather Parisi then explained – Gossip is like a mosquito bite: at the beginning it’s just a small dot, then if you start scratching the thing gets bigger and bigger. People enjoy these things, but gossip is not for me.”