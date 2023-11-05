These are the dancer’s words: “I didn’t understand that in talent shows you have to recite a script”

Over the last few hours the name of Heather Parisi is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The dancer indulged in an outburst against Friends of Maria De Filippi which certainly did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Heather Parisi vs Friends of Maria De Filippi. In recent days the dancer gave an interview to ‘Fatto Quotidiano’ and spoke about her professional adventure within the talent Friends of Maria De Filippi. According to her words, however, Heather Parisi seems not to have stayed at all satisfied from the program.

This is what the dancer declared to the well-known newspaper:

I didn’t understand that in talent shows you have to recite a script; instead they are a loose cannon capable of playing only myself. I was out of context there. I wasn’t able to follow the script… if you want to understand, you understand. Maria De Filippi? She didn’t tell me anything, but the authors, the environment: she understood that she wasn’t right. I repeat: I can only act myself.

Friends of Maria De Filippialso Natalia Titova against the talent: “It didn’t satisfy me”

But Heather Parisi is not the only one who was dissatisfied with the talent show produced and hosted by Maria De Filippi. In the past few hours too Natalia Titova revealed that she was not very satisfied with the program. These were her words about it: