Heather Parisi gives her opinion on the Jannik Sinner case

The Sinner case continues to be a topic of discussion: this time it is Heather Parisi, showgirl and face of Italian TV, who intervenes on the news of the Italian tennis player’s positive anti-doping test, exonerated because the intake of the prohibited substance was deemed involuntary.

The dancer, in fact, wrote on her profile X: “Can we agree that if Novak Djokovic had tested positive for doping (accidental or not) as Sinner did twice, the reaction of fans and media would now be different? He would have been crucified by the pro-vaxxers and every title removed”.

We can agree that if @DjokerNole had tested positive for doping (“accidental” or not) as it has been twice @janniksin

Would the reaction of Fans & Media be different now?

He would have been crucified by the provax and every title removed.

Fact. — Heather Parisi 🤐 (@heather_parisi) August 21, 2024

Heather Parisi’s tweet sparked dozens of comments, including that of Stefano Bonaccini, MEP for the Democratic Party and former governor of Emilia-Romagna, who replied to the showgirl by writing: “Do things you know.”

Heather Parisi is known for having taken anti-vax positions in the past, declaring herself skeptical several times about anti-Covid vaccines and therefore taking the positions of Novak Djokovic who had decided not to get vaccinated.