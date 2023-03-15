These are the words of Ultimo’s girlfriend: “I haven’t seen her for 10 years, she disrespected me”

In recent days the name of Heather Parisi is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Following the news of the foreclosure, another gossip fell on the former dancer. In the last few hours, in fact, Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, daughter of Heather Parisi and girlfriend of Ultimo, has released some statements about her mother that are making the rounds on the web.

There Daughter by Heather Parisi lashes out harshly at her mom. Ultimo’s girlfriend has returned to talk about the relationship that binds her to dancer, revealing some background stories that are making the rounds on the web. In detail, Jacqueline revealed that she hasn’t heard from her mother for a very long time.

During the interview given to Francesca Fagnanithe former ballerina denied the gossip that today she is on bad terms with her first daughters, Rebecca and Jacquelinealso specifying that they do not want to talk about their private life.

Following the statements made by Heather Parisi, Jacqueline returned to talk about the relationship with her mother, denying some words spoken byformer dancer during the interview a Beasts. This is what was revealed by Ultimo’s girlfriend:

I will always respect my mother, despite her absence in my life. I felt disrespected last night, and I find myself forced to admit a sad reality, which I personally would have preferred not to share.

And, continuing, the daughter of Heather Parisi he then added:

I haven’t seen my mother for 10 years. So I dissociate myself from whatever has been said. She doesn’t know anything about my life if she doesn’t via social media like you. I ask you to respect my privacy, especially regarding such a sensitive topic.

At the moment the dancer has not commented on her words Daughter and has chosen to remain silent about this much-talked about affair in the last few hours.