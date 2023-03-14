During the interview with Beasts by Francesca Fagnani Heather Parisi would have been foreclosed. The news was made public by Lucio Presta through some statements made on social media. A few days after the episode, we discover the first reaction of the well-known showgirl.

While she was engaged in ainterview to Beasts in the episode recorded on 9 March 2023, an intervention bybailiff to carry out the foreclosure against Heather Parisi has sown panic in the studio. After a few days of silence, the person concerned decided to replicate about what happened.

In detail, the well-known showgirl has published a post on his Instagram profile. In the image in question she appears from behind while she smiles like victory sign. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

It is so difficult to forget the pain that in the end we end up forgetting that there is also sweetness. And that sweetness is so great that it heals scars that not even time has been able to erase. Judgments are often not about who we are but what we stand for, not what we do but who we inspire, not how we dress but what we mean. Because a happy smile is contagious and scares more than a grunted face and kindness kills more than any brutal violence.

Lucio Presta on the foreclosure of Heather Parisi

To make public the news of the foreclosure had been Lucio Presta. The latter had entrusted his words to the social media to explain that one would not have wanted to make a protagonist similar gesture:

Sad ending, dear Heather Parisi. I had to do what I never wanted.

There bet of the program conducted by Francesca Fagnani in which Parisi receives the nasty surprise will air tonight, Tuesday March 14, 2023.