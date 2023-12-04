Following the statements released on 5 November 2023 to “Fatto Quotidiano”, Heather Parisi he apologized to Maria De Filippi. The woman admitted that she was wrong and she said she regretted it. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On 5 December 2023, on the occasion of ainterview released to “Fatto Quotidiano”, Heather Parisi had become the protagonist of shocking statements on his experience as ad judge Friends by Maria De Filippi.

In detail, the singer had questioned theauthenticity of the program Friends declaring that she was forced to “recite“:

I didn’t understand that in talent shows you have to recite a script, but instead I’m a loose cannon capable of only acting myself. I was out of context there. I wasn’t able to follow the script… if you want to understand, you understand.

The words of Heather Parisi

A month after the incident, the woman asked her questions apologies to Maria De Filippi through a official press release:

That’s why I made a mea culpa and said: “I made a mistake with Amici”. My admiration and esteem towards Maria De Filippi, her program and all the work staff, who have always been professional, helpful and collaborative with me, have never been questioned by me. During the interview I said that I was among young people, but I wasn’t able to understand their language or follow their requests, and I ended up feeling like a fish out of water.

The showgirl has renewed hers esteem towards the presenter and towards all her staff. These were his words:

Anyone familiar with the world of entertainment can understand that this is enough to make you go “off script” even when a script doesn’t exist. And in fact, I have never received any indication from the author aimed at undermining the authenticity of the broadcast.

Although Heather Parisi has retraced her steps, Mediaset he has not said he will proceed with the lawsuit.