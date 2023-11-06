Recently, a media bomb shook the world of Italian television, when Heather Parisi he openly accused Maria De Filippi and her famous program Friends. The former evening judge of Friends raised serious concerns during a recent interview, leading Mediaset to seriously consider taking legal action.

The accusations by Heather Parisi seem to be directed at Maria De Filippi and program management Friends. During an interview given to “Fatto Quotidiano”, the dancer raised serious doubts about talent shows broadcast on Canale 5.announcement of legal action by Mediaset appears to be a move aimed at protecting the reputation of one of Italy’s most popular programmes.

In detail, the American actress questioned the spontaneity and the seriousness of the program Friends by Maria De Filippi:

I didn’t understand that in talent shows you have to recite a script; instead I’m a loose cannon capable of only acting myself. I was out of context there. I wasn’t able to follow the script… if you want to understand, you understand.

Subsequently, responding to a request on what Maria told her, the woman stated:

He didn’t tell me anything but the authors, the environment: it was clear that it wasn’t right. I repeat: I can only act myself.

Mediaset responds to Heather Parisi’s shocking statements

In light of these statements, Mediaset let it be known that it has undertaken lawsuits to protect the reputation of the company and the program. These were the words written in the press release: