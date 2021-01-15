In June 2002 a secret wedding, which was described as “the most famous in the world”, united the beatle Paul MacCartney with activist and former model Heather Mills. The couple married in a secluded Glasglough Castle, County Monaghan, Ireland, whose owners claim to be descendants of Attila. It had been four years since Sir Paul had been the widow of Linda Eastman, who died of cancer, and three years since he had met Mills, a stranger to the public until it became known about her relationship with the musician.

A chronicle published then by this newspaper recounted that the most ominous had warned that the bride was bad luck. I was skiing in the Balkans when Yugoslavia was blown to pieces in several wars. In India, shortly before an earthquake devastated a part of the immense subcontinent. In New York, when the Twin Towers fell. His life has always had something dramatic. She became a model after a difficult childhood in a troubled family, but in 1993 she lost a leg in a motorcycle accident. She has character and during the time she had been in contact with the singer, it had already been shown that she was almost incapable of not interrupting in public the one who became her husband to contribute her point of view.

If it is that the evil fario has some truth or that Heather Mills has a character of arms to take that made McCartney affirm, a few years later, that he had turned his life “into hell”, it remains for the specialists of the genre . But what is certain is that only four years later – and after having a daughter, Beatrice Milly, who is now 17 years old – came the divorce of the couple, one of the most mediatic that is remembered until they were dethroned by the one starring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Now McCartney’s ex-wife announces a new engagement and proves that she turns the world upside down again when love knocks on her door. If then she did not hesitate to marry a man 29 years older than her, now she has not done so either to affirm that “the love of her life” is the film producer Mike Dickman, 17 years younger than her. Their love story began just over 18 months ago, when the former model began sending her official boyfriend today suggestive messages during a trip between Kent and London. “I think you’re sexy, send me an email,” was her cover letter with her contact for the producer to get in touch with her.

Those who know them say the typical thing in these cases, that “they are completely in love” and that Heather is “young at heart and the age difference is not a problem for them.” Either way, the couple seem to be in no rush to get married, and both are focused on their respective businesses. She has found a gold mine by taking advantage of her public image to advertise and support vegan food, of which she is a follower in her private life. And he works on sports-related television and is the director of brand partnerships for Gfinity Esports. The groom is originally from Kent, with a BA in Classics and Languages ​​and Classical Linguistics from Durham University and known for producing the film in 2016 Love is thicker than water.

Heather Mills has not stopped supporting the cause against landmines in war zones in which she implicated Paul McCartney during her marriage and owns a vegan restaurant, VBites, in Brighton. She claims that she does not live like a celebrity and that when she was married to Paul she hated the effects of fame and just wanted “a simple life” for her daughter. He also assures that he is not interested in money: “My life is quite simple. EasyJet, Ryanair, British Airways flights, always in economy class. I do my hair and makeup myself, I buy clothes at Topshop and H&M. I do a lot of skiing and when I’m skiing I live in a caravan, ”he told the British newspaper. Daily Mail.

A life that collides with the fortune that demanded the ex beatle during their tough divorce. McCartney then owned assets that were estimated at 1,200 million euros and Mills claimed 162 million and also a large pension for his daughter’s expenses. The final verdict established that the musician should pay his ex-wife 31.6 million dollars and run with the support of their daughter with around 45,000 euros a year. An agreement that came after tense sessions and cross-accusations and in a 58-page sentence in which the judge in charge of the case drew a harsh portrait of the former model whom he described as a fanciful character, “the worst enemy of herself” and whose “inconsistent” statements put an end to his intentions to obtain even more substantial financial compensation.

Mills was determined to defend herself during the trial and according to the judge deliberately exaggerated the income and assets she owned before meeting Paul McCartney to demand compensation for having abandoned her career after her wedding to him. The sentence revealed the lifestyle that Mills intended to maintain with the financial endowment of his divorce, including among other “basic needs” more than 150,000 euros per year for wardrobes, three-quarters of a million for security services, and the same to pay for his vacations or 50,000 euros for your cellar.