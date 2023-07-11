Home page politics

Guests follow the TV debate between Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo in a bar in Madrid. © Manu Fernandez/AP

Shortly before the parliamentary elections, Spain’s head of government Pedro Sánchez and opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo are in high spirits – because the latter does not rule out an alliance with right-wing populists.

Madrid – In their only TV debate before the parliamentary elections on July 23, the socialist head of government Pedro Sánchez and the conservative opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo exchanged blows. During last night’s heated debate, Feijóo argued that Sánchez’s reign was a succession of failures.

Sánchez emphasized the relatively good economic situation despite the corona pandemic and war in Ukraine. Both politicians kept interrupting each other and spoke at the same time until they were called to order by the moderators.

“With Vox into a Dark Tunnel”

The debate became fiercest when it came to the smaller parties, on whose support both Sánchez’s socialist PSOE and Feijóo’s conservative PP could depend. Sánchez attacked Feijóo because he could help the right-wing populist Vox to participate in the government. “We will win the elections not only because we made good policies, but because the Spaniards will not allow them to lead the country into a dark tunnel with Vox,” Sánchez said.

Feijóo countered that Sánchez has governed since 2018 with the support of separatist parties in Catalonia and the Basque Country and wants to continue doing so. In return, he lowered the legal hurdles against separatism. “They endanger the unity of the nation,” Feijóo said. He also counted on the support of the Basque party Bildu, which has former members of the dissolved terrorist organization ETA in its ranks.

Will Spain join the camp of Poland and Hungary?

According to polls, the PP is likely to replace Sánchez’s ruling PSOE as the strongest force, but will still miss an absolute majority. Mathematically, only with Vox could it be enough for a government majority. Then a right-wing populist party similar to the AfD in Germany would have a say in government policy. If Vox had its way, Spain, which has so far been very positive about the EU, would switch to the camp of countries like Poland or Hungary.

Feijóo has not ruled out an alliance with the right-wing populists if he needs their votes. In the debate, however, Feijóo again called on the PSOE and Sánchez to support him if the PP got the most votes. So he could keep Vox out of government. “You may have a sense of humor,” was Sánchez’s negative reply. The PP already governs the fourth largest EU economy with Vox at state level and in many municipalities. dpa