The Euromedia Research survey, carried out in Italy, ''indicates that the majority of respondents – a sample of smokers and users of combustion-free products, such as heated tobacco and electronic cigarettes – agree with the adoption by Italian institutions of measures that encourage the abandonment of traditional cigarettes also through the consumption of alternative products. Orientation confirmed by over 67% of those who abandoned cigarettes for heated tobacco products and e-cigs''. This was underlined by Alessandra Ghisleri, of Euromedia Research, on the occasion of a conference on heated tobacco in the Senate.

''Similarly, the majority of interviewees agree with the adoption of differentiated taxation between traditional smoking products and innovative non-smoking products. But the research also highlighted the need for more informed information: almost 75% of those interviewed believe that in the light of scientific evidence which would indicate that combustion-free products can represent a valid alternative for smokers in a logic of potential risk reduction , smokers should have the right to receive accurate information on the matter'', continues Ghisleri.

''In conclusion, an element of the country system on the transition to innovation in this sector investigated by the study. Italy appears to play a central role in the international dimension, positioning itself with its supply chains as the main driver of the ongoing change in consumption towards innovative products, representing the technological, manufacturing and export heart of the most advanced non-combustion production on a global scale'' , concludes Ghisleri.