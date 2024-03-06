''With this new study, the Luigi Einaudi Foundation carries out a survey of the regulation of tobacco products, implemented in various European and non-European countries, with particular reference to innovative tobacco and smokeless nicotine products. The countries covered by the study are Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Mexico, New Zealand, Greece, and the Czech Republic. In reality, prohibitionism doesn't work''. This was underlined by Sergio Boccadutri, of the Einaudi Foundation, during a conference in the Senate.

''Furthermore, the state of regulation at European level is represented, with particular attention to the revisions of the main directives in the sector. The study is accompanied by an opinion survey conducted in Italy by Euromedia Research on a representative sample of smokers and users of innovative products without combustion'', explains Boccadutri.

Essentially two different types of approach emerge from the study regarding the regulation of innovative products: a “prohibitionist” approach, through the adoption of a regulatory and fiscal framework which tends to reduce or cancel the differences, although existing, between the traditional products to be smoke and innovative smokeless products. Instead, a more pragmatic approach based on the regulatory and fiscal recognition of the differences between smoking products and non-combustion products.

France and Mexico use the first approach, essentially based on “prohibitionism”, while Italy, the United Kingdom, Greece, New Zealand and the Czech Republic, with varying degrees and some differences, adhere to a more pragmatic approach of recognition of the differences between smoking products and those without combustion, accepting, albeit with different nuances, a principle of potentially lower impact on the health of smokers linked to innovation, explains Boccadutri.

''From the survey of the study, which examined various case studies, the policies implemented by the United Kingdom emerge in particular. This is a country that has adopted a clear harm reduction strategy in order to allow smokers to have easier access to products considered less harmful to health and to information about them'', underlines Boccadutri.

''On the opposite front, from the point of view of the regulatory system, France has undertaken a significant path towards the equalization of traditional smoking products with innovative tobacco and nicotine products, confirming its “prohibitionist” approach. This also has repercussions on tax policies also regarding traditional smoking products. The pricing policies on tobacco have in fact pushed many smokers to turn to the black market, to the point that one in three cigarettes in France is contraband,'' he continues.

''On the same wavelength, Mexico has adopted draconian measures based on a prohibitionist approach, banning products such as electronic cigarettes and the trade (and import) of related liquids. It also established a ban on the trade and import of related heated tobacco products. These bans and restrictions, however, do not apply to traditional smoking products, paradoxically affecting only innovative products'', continues Boccadutri.

''Greece, on the other hand, has recently equipped itself with a structured process that allows citizens to be informed about the potential reduced risks of new tobacco products and nicotine compared to smoking cigarettes, following a scientific evaluation by of the competent authorities. The legislation, which allows targeted information on innovative products, places Greece among the countries that have embraced regulation based on an innovative approach with the aim of offering an alternative to smoking even for the most reluctant consumers who cannot stop smoking. smoking'', he continues.

The study then takes a more in-depth focus on Italy, the first country in the European Union to have adopted, already in 2014, specific legislation relating to innovative combustion-free products. ''In fact, the Italian one has been a pioneering approach for a long time: numerous other countries in Europe and around the world have followed in Italy's footsteps in recent years; furthermore, the World Customs Organization has also substantially adopted the approach adopted by Italy, also when defining the new international Harmonized System in force from 2022. The Italian approach has recently been confirmed with the reform of the taxation of manufactured tobacco adopted with the budget law for 2023, and confirmed again in that for 2024, which brings the structure of the Italian tax system on cigarettes closer to that of other EU countries and confirms a differentiation between smoking products and innovative products without of combustion'', concludes Boccadutri.