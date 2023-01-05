Quite a lot of options in cars sound like utter nonsense, until you experience them yourself. Once you have driven with (properly adjusted) automatic windshield wipers, you will never want to do without them again. Or something as simple as steering wheel heating. And secretly the same applies to the high-pile sheep wool floor mats from Rolls-Royce. And who knows, heated belts may also fall into this category in the future.

Yes, it sounds like an unnecessary luxury, but heated belts apparently have many advantages. The company ZF, which you mainly know from the gearboxes, is currently developing seatbelt heating. Fortunately, they do not miss the opportunity to use the pun heat belt to make. Apparently the innovation is very efficient, but it also helps with safety.

Heated seat belts are safer in winter

Instead of heating the entire cabin, belts would directly heat only the occupants. On a cold day, this could save up to 15 percent range in an electric car. Another additional advantage is that the occupants have to take off their thick winter coats to feel the heat, which is a lot safer in the event of an accident.

The heated belts work for the passengers no different than old-fashioned belts. Heat conductors are incorporated in the fabric of the belt, which work more or less in the same way as the seat and steering wheel heating. The belts with belt heating will of course have to be just as safe as the cold variants.

It is not yet known whether car manufacturers have already signed up for seat belt heating. According to ZF, it is a small effort for manufacturers to integrate the innovation into new models.