Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/19/2024 – 8:08

With a new cut of 0.50 percentage points in the Selic taken for granted at the meeting that begins today of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, part of the market began to assess whether the BC will maintain the pace on “automatic pilot”. current cut in the basic interest rate in the next meetings. The revision of expectations reflects a scenario of stronger than expected economic activity at the beginning of the year, with possible impacts on inflation.

This Monday, 18th, the BC released the results of its IBC-Br for January. Read as a “preview” of GDP (which is calculated by IBGE), the index increased 0.6%, which led some banks to talk about revising the GDP estimate.

Most economists still see room for the Copom to maintain in the statement it will release tomorrow, at the end of its meeting, the signal (or “forward guidance”) that there will be a reduction in the Selic “of the same magnitude in the next meetings” – in plural form. But a growing group of analysts are already considering flexing the phrase to the singular in light of data on economic activity. In this case, from June onwards the monetary adjustment would probably be slower, at 0.25 percentage points.

According to research by Broadcast Projections (Grupo Estado's real-time news system), all 55 institutions consulted expect the fifth consecutive cut of 0.50 points in the Selic at this Copom meeting, from 11.25% to 10.75% per year. Furthermore, 80% of houses (44) are still waiting for two more drops of the same size in the May and June meetings. Another 11 foresee a change in the pace of cuts at the June meeting: ten (18%) for 0.25 points and only one for 0.75 points.

“It (the BC) enters the year 2024 with an economy, on the demand side, much stronger than expected”, says the chief economist at G5 Partners, Luís Otávio de Souza Leal. “This only reinforces the scenario that he will remove the plural from 'forward guidance'. It is important, at a time when there are several doubts regarding inflation and stronger activity, to have degrees of freedom.”

He says that January's surprises will only indicate a stronger activity scenario if they are followed by better results in February. But he considers that the increase in uncertainty about the timing of interest rate cuts in the US also recommends more caution in the conduct of domestic monetary policy, especially at a time when the Selic rate has already fallen 2.5 percentage points since the beginning of the current cycle. polite.

Current scenario mixes job growth and increase in sales and services

At its last meeting, at the end of January, the Copom only had activity data for December, when the Brazilian economy showed signs of stagnation. Now, according to economists, it will have to reassess the strong growth in expanded retail sales and services in January, both above expectations, as well as the creation of 180 thousand formal jobs, also more than expected.

For the chief economist at Banco BV, Roberto Padovani, the latest economic data corroborates a stronger economic scenario, which could make it difficult for inflation to converge towards the center of the target, of 3%. He says that the resilient IPCA, combined with fiscal concern and the expectation of turbulence in the external scenario, should require the BC to reduce the pace of cuts to 0.25 percentage points in June.

“These factors will not accelerate inflation, but they will make it more difficult for the BC to reach the target,” says Padovani. “This means reducing the pace to 0.25 points in June, lowering nominal interest rates more slowly, because, as inflation falls more slowly, you need a still high real interest rate for a while.”

The chief economist at Banco Fator, José Francisco Lima Gonçalves, says that the Central Bank should only indicate another drop of 0.50 points (in May). “The Copom needs to indicate a more unfavorable global environment and positive surprises in domestic activity, as well as signs of a labor market resistant to the slowdown in industry and agriculture, in addition to robust growth in income, whether or not including cash transfers. government,” he wrote in a report to clients.

The BC has been working with “forward guidance” (that is, a signal about the next steps of monetary policy) since the current interest rate cut cycle began last August.

'No change'

Chief economist and founder of Buysidebrazil, Andrea Damico has a different assessment of the current scenario. For her, at this moment the BC has an incentive to maintain current communication, especially because a change could cause an unwanted market movement. “We see no reason for the BC to change the pace or guidance at this time. There's time for (that). Doing this now could generate noise and compromise the end of the cycle. The market could start to price a drop of 0.25 points at the next (Copom meeting). The BC could lose degrees of freedom (in managing interest rates),” she stated.

The chief economist at Azimut Brasil Wealth Management, Gino Olivares, reinforces that the better performance of economic growth has not yet generated an increase in inflation projections. “On the contrary, inflation revisions have been downwards. The activity will be a problem for the BC when it poses obstacles to achieving the goal. Since the last meeting, this does not appear to be the case.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.