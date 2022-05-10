Home page politics

Of: Nail Akkoyun

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Vladimir Putin during the military parade on May 9. © Sergey Guneev/Imago Images

Tempers heat up on Russian television as the Ukraine war is discussed. Even propaganda experts are beginning to face reality.

Moscow – On Monday (May 9), when Russia in Red Square Moscow Celebrating Victory Day, Vladimir Putin spoke about the war and reiterated the claim to rid the neighboring country “of the Nazi filth, confident that victory will be ours like in 1945.” Putin’s The portrayal of the Ukrainians as Nazis has been propagated for weeks, and officially there is still no talk of a “war”, but of a “special military operation”.

The Kremlin probably found this expression appropriate in February 2022, before the hoped-for, almost painless blitzkrieg, similar to the annexation of Crimea in 2014, developed into a bloody conflict including crippling sanctions. Having fallen victim to its own misjudgment, Moscow now has to admit that it is waging an open war of aggression – and nothing else.

Speaking on the Friday (May 6) Russian talk show Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, military analyst Konstantin Sivkov argued that Russia’s “current market economy system is inadequate to meet the needs of our armed forces and the entire country under these conditions.” As the US news website The Daily Beast reports, Zivkov therefore advocated “military socialism”: a set of rules and regulations that would place all of the country’s strategic resources under the direct control of the government. One last chance to Ukraine war finance?

Ukraine war: Russian politician calls for ‘purges’ in Russia

At the same time, moderator Vladimir Solovyov complained that Russia, with the apparently endless supply of Turkish Bayraktar drones, Ukraine couldn’t compete. “They tell us from the front: ‘Give us drones!’ People are raising insane amounts through crowdfunding. They bought everything that was commercially available. Why can’t this junk be mass-produced in Russia?” Solovyov fumed.

“Everyone is ashamed to talk about this topic. Volunteers, like our mutual partners, buy everything and transport it there. It’s a shame!” he said duma– MP Semyon Bagdasarov, who was also part of the panel.

Military Expert: Even mass mobilization would not help in the Ukraine war

From a Russian perspective, even a mass mobilization would not turn the tide in the Ukraine war, at least that is what retired Colonel Mikhail Khodaryonok believes. In a news program on Russian television also aired on Friday, Khodaryonok explained that sending inexperienced masses into battle with outdated weapons would be counterproductive: “It would not be right to send people into a 21st-century war with yesterday’s weapons, to against Nato-Weapons of global standard to fight. Of course we have to replenish our losses, but this should be done through industrial companies. Mobilization would not solve these problems.” (nak)