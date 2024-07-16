Pablo Carrozza is an Argentine sports journalist known for his analysis of football and his controversial way of expressing himself. In the past he has criticised players from all over the world, with some harsh opinions on Latin Americans.

On July 14, he had an argument with a fan of the Colombian national team after the 2024 Copa América final.

Carrozza has worked on various radio and television programs, as well as having her own social media channels where she shares her content.

It was through his YouTube that his heated exchange of words with a Colombian fan was shown. The journalist was outside the stadium after the final that crowned Argentina as the champions of the tournament.o. The video would be dedicated to giving a summary of the match and his impressions of what he witnessed on the field.

His first comment was a complaint regarding the behavior of the Colombians who attended and tried to sneak into the facilities. He also criticized security and Conmebol, but emphasized the role of the fans of the tricolor team.

Carrozza’s comments to the fan

Faced with this, a man approached him and asked why he was blaming the Colombians: “Didn’t you sneak in?”

In response, Carrozza told him that he was recording live and added: “Besides, we are champions and champions do what they want.”

Then he raised his voice: “And because of some drunk Colombian fans, with some extra substances…” The Argentine journalist continued criticizing the Colombian fans while, ironically, holding a can of beer in his hand.

The man from before came back and said, “We are not fighting. Congratulations, God bless you.”

Carrozza clearly looked irritated and again asked him to leave the shot. In reaction, the fan became exasperated and responded with some words that cannot be clearly distinguished in the audio.

For his part, the journalist said “Bye-bye runner-up, onion”, “Bye-bye second”. He said that he had seen this type of behavior throughout the day and described it as “regrettable.”

Due to the disturbances prior to the final match, which Argentina won, 27 Colombians were arrested for assaulting police officers.

