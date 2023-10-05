Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/10/2023 – 18:09

São Paulo, 5 – Chicken meat prices in the State of São Paulo are higher at the beginning of October. According to the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea), support comes from the payment of salaries, which contributed to more heated consumption. At the wholesale level in Greater São Paulo, whole frozen chicken increased in value by 1.9% between September 27th and October 4th, and was traded on Wednesday, the 4th, at R$7.06 per kilo.

“In the square of São José do Rio Preto (SP), the increase was even more significant, 2.9% compared to the previous week, with the average closing at R$ 7.05/kg on Wednesday, 4. For the chilled product, the advances were 1.8% in wholesale in Greater SP and 5% in São José do Rio Preto, to R$ 7.07/kg and R$ 7.26/kg, respectively”, informed the Cepea in a market report.

According to the survey, in other markets meat prices fell. In Porto Alegre (RS), for example, in the last seven days the price of whole frozen products fell 2.7%, to R$9.10/kg on Wednesday. According to Cepea, the chilled product recorded the same variation. “This scenario is a reflection of the entry of products from other markets in the state of Rio Grande do Sul at lower prices, which ended up putting pressure on local prices.”

As for the cuts, Cepea cites reports that strong sales and low stocks led to higher prices. “In the wholesale market in Greater São Paulo, the biggest increase in value between September 27th and October 4th was for frozen hearts, 4.2%, with an average of R$23.31/kg on the 4th,” said Cepea. “In the live chicken market, the drop in prices – which had been observed since the second half of September – was interrupted by the increase in demand at the beginning of the month. On the 4th, the animal was sold at R$4.93/kg, stable compared to the price on September 27th.”

Cepea also highlights the strong rise in corn during the period. Survey by the Grãos/ Cepea Team shows that, from September 27th to October 4th, the Esalq/BM&FBovespa Indicator for corn (Campinas, SP) registered an increase of 3.7%, closing at R$ 58.47/60 kg bag on Wednesday. “In the same period, the price of soybean meal traded in the lot market in the Campinas region remained practically stable, at R$ 2,250.65/ton also on Wednesday.”