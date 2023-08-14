Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck, Alina Schroeder

A mother wanted to breastfeed her baby on a Tui flight, but a flight attendant intervened. The airline is receiving juicy criticism online for this.

Manchester — Traveling with an infant can be challenging, especially when it comes to air travel. A British family recently felt the effects of this. Chelsea Williams and her husband were planning a vacation with their two-year-old daughter and five-week-old baby. Her journey was to take her from Manchester to Almería in Spain. During the departure, the mother wanted to breastfeed her baby. Both mother and child were buckled up. But a Tui airline flight attendant asked Williams not to breastfeed.

Mother tries to breastfeed baby on plane — Tui forbids it

Williams prepared thoroughly for the flight, like them Washington Post reported. The family then reserved seats at the back of the plane to have as much space as possible and boarded as the last passengers. Breastfeeding during takeoff and landing is said to have a calming effect on infants and protect them from ear pain from equalizing pressure, Williams claims to have found out earlier. Her husband also asked Tui customer service in advance whether his wife could breastfeed the baby. The answer: “There are no official restrictions, but we wouldn’t recommend it because other people might feel uncomfortable with it.”

On August 7, she posted a screenshot of the chat between Tui customer service and her husband on Facebook. “I’ve never experienced that with other airlines,” commented the mother. “Total discrimination and extremely disappointing,” she added. When Williams was breastfeeding her baby, the flight attendant who gave the safety briefing came to her. She informed the mother that breastfeeding was not permitted during takeoff and landing. Williams was amazed and suspected that she had overlooked a safety instruction in her preparation.

Breastfeeding ban for mothers: Tui receives massive criticism – “Absolutely appalling”

The start was extremely uncomfortable for Williams. “The toddler was crying. i was sweating I was close to tears. I felt like all eyes were on us,” she said. The baby was “obviously in pain”, was hungry and exhausted. After the seat belt sign went off, she was able to breastfeed the five-week-old baby. It took her about an hour to calm the baby down.

Her post sparked a debate. Many Facebook users are appalled by Tui’s reaction. Outraged comments piled up under the post. “If other people are allowed to eat and drink in public, why isn’t breastfeeding allowed? What a disgusting response,” read one comment. “The response is shocking and I hope the person gets in trouble for this discriminatory and ignorant response,” wrote another Facebook user. “Disgusting answer” or “absolutely horrible” can be found in the comment column. Also that one Woman refused to swap her seat on the plane with a child met with incomprehension.

Breastfeeding on the plane: Tui announces internal investigations

Tui responded to the post. In direct response to the post, the Tui Facebook account wrote: “I’m very sorry to hear that.” Williams could send the screenshot to the “After Travel Team” so they could further investigate the incident. In further comments, Tui explained that breastfeeding is permitted “at any time” on the plane. However, other Tui comments state that breastfeeding is not recommended “for safety reasons” during takeoff and landing.

The following sentence can be found on the official Tui travel blog: “To avoid earaches during takeoff and descent, you can breastfeed your baby or offer the bottle.” Breastfeeding is even recommended during takeoff and landing. Tui announced that it would investigate the incident internally and inform its employees about breastfeeding-friendly guidelines. Disputes often arise on air travel. So a man rioted on a plane because he didn’t like the food.

This article was created with the help of machines and carefully checked by the editor Alina Schröder before publication.