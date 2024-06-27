Home page politics

The first TV debate for the US election is coming up: Biden will face Trump. Issues such as the economy, migration and abortion are likely to cause a heated debate.

Atlanta – The election campaign for the 2024 US election is entering the next round. On the night of Thursday to Friday (June 27th to 28th), Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in their first TV duel. A heated debate is to be expected, as the Republican presidential candidate is known for his aggressive demeanor in discussions. These topics are expected to be the focus.

Before the 2024 US election: Debate about the economy in TV duel between Trump and Biden

Under the Biden administration, the economy is experiencing strong growth and low unemployment. Nevertheless, many Americans feel differently about the situation. Trump is using this feeling to his advantage and will certainly address it in the first TV debate in 2024. He regularly criticizes Biden for not doing enough to combat the increased cost of food and housing. Trump compares these with the costs during his term in office, but ignores the effects of the corona pandemic. According to the New York Times Economists blame Trump because he prioritized short-term economic growth over long-term stability during the crisis.

Biden must defend himself against Trump’s accusations. “Biden must argue that Donald Trump has no concrete proposals to continue to help people,” says John Conway, strategy director of Republican Voters Against Trump, in ZDFBiden will emphasize that Trump does not represent the interests of “ordinary people,” while presenting himself as a champion of the working class.

Debate about migration in the election campaign: Biden tightens border policy before US election – Trump calls everyone criminal

Immigration was a central theme in Trump’s election campaign in 2016. He will probably blame Biden for the increase in illegal border crossings, as the New York Times suspected. The former president will spread the false narrative that Biden’s immigration policies have increased violent crime. Trump also claims that illegal immigrants are taking jobs away from black and Hispanic workers.

Biden must take a clear stand against these misrepresentations. At the same time, he recently made drastic changes to immigration policy, enforcing temporary border closures when border crossings increased – a deal he reached with Republican help. Trump opposed this, which Biden could use to highlight Republican disunity.

TV duel before US election 2024: Trump full of contradictions in debate about abortion – sharp criticism from Democrats

Since the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade ruling, which abolished abortion rights at the national level, the issue has become even more important in the US election campaign and will probably also be addressed in the TV debate. States such as Florida and Arizona have since passed abortion bans, for which the Democrats blame Trump. According to the New York Times Protecting access to abortion is receiving strong bipartisan support. Biden’s campaign argues that Trump is trying to roll back women’s equality.

Trump has sent contradictory signals in recent months, and it is unclear how clearly he will position himself in the TV debate. “It would be wise for Donald Trump to defuse the abortion issue in the upcoming election campaign,” Conway explains to ZDFBiden must insist on his position: “If he can convince voters that Trump is willing to do whatever the Republican Party wants on the issue of abortion – and the party wants to ban access to abortion for millions of women – that can be a very good strategy for Biden.”

TV duel before US election: Biden sees Trump as a threat to democracy

Biden will likely portray Trump as a threat to democracy. Trump has spoken publicly about revenge against political opponents and incited his supporters to riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He is toying with the idea of ​​taking on a dictatorial role and using Adolf Hitler’s vocabulary. Biden could address these issues. In addition, Trump is now a convicted criminal, which could also be discussed in the TV debate.

Trump may again claim that the president orchestrated the four criminal cases against him and is using the Justice Department as a weapon to indict and prosecute him. But these claims are unsubstantiated.

TV duel before US election: Trump attacks Biden

Biden’s physical and mental state is often discussed in Trump’s campaign. At campaign events, Trump often goes very far in his attacks. However, he has to be careful because he often makes mistakes himself. After an enthusiastic State of the Union address by Biden, Trump changed his strategy and accused the president of taking stimulants and demanded a drug test before the TV debate. It remains to be seen whether Trump will make equally direct claims in the debate.

Neither Trump nor Biden are entirely popular among the US population. Many voters consider both candidates to be too old for the presidency. The US election in November will ultimately show who will prevail. (hk)