More than 30 of the country’s 50 provinces are facing heat alerts this Monday, July 10, amid the second wave of suffocating weather so far this summer. Although in central areas of the nation the thermometers mark around 40 degrees Celsius, the worst part is faced by the southern regions where they reach up to 45 degrees, for which the Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued the red notice.

The second heat wave of this summer arrives in Spain, a worrying panorama in the midst of climate change and with maximum temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued for this Monday, July 10, several alerts in 36 of the 50 provinces of the nation, a climate scenario that marks a peak in 12 of the 17 autonomous communities.

The worst part is experienced by the community of Andalusia, in the south of the country, where Aemet activated the red alert – which represents extreme risk – for the provinces of Córdoba and Jaén in the face of temperatures between 43 and 45 degrees.

The Community of Madrid, in the center and to which the capital of the same name belongs, is under orange warning, which represents a significant risk in unusual climatic phenomena. In points of the metropolitan area, south, Henares, Las Vegas and the west for maximums up to 40 degrees.

But the State Meteorological Agency also warns that in areas of Aranjuez and surroundings they can reach 42 degrees. Aemet tooén issued a red heat alert for the communities of Castilla La Mancha and Aragón, for Tuesday, July 11.

With the exception of the northwest of Spain, where the community of Galicia is located with temperatures usually lower than the rest of the country, and the eastern coast, the thermometers throughout the Spanish territory have not dropped below 30 degrees Celsius this Monday.

In the region of Extremadura, in the southwest, the temperature reaches 40 degrees. All when a so-called “tropical night” is expected, with one of the highest temperatures recorded to date.

Although it is summer, in recent years the thermometers have marked higher temperatures than usual for this time of year. A situation that far from ceasing is increasing.

When many question when the sweltering heat will end, Aemet notes that “at this time it is not possible to state with certainty the end of this episode.”

Spain, the second country in Europe with the most deaths in the summer of 2022

A report from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)disclosed on July 10, stated that 11,324 people lost their lives in Spain due to the heat, during the summer of 2022.

In absolute terms, Spain thus became the country with the second most deaths in Europe due to extreme temperatures last year.

The first place was occupied by Italy with 18,010 deaths of this type and Germany was in third position with 8,173 deaths.

In total, 61,672 people died in Europe in the summer of 2022, the hottest recorded so far on the continent. Deaths directly attributed to the weather and occurred between May 30 and September 4.

Two young men use fans to face the heat wave, in Seville on June 13, 2022. Spain is going through a heat wave that is expected to reach “extreme” levels. France and Portugal also see an unusual rise in temperature before summer officially arrives. © AFP/Cristina Quicler

The 2022 season was marked by an intense series of record-breaking heat waves, drought and wildfires that hit Spain, France, Italy and Greece hard, among other nations.

Although Eurostat, the European statistical office, had already reported unusually high excess mortality last summer, this is the first time that a study has quantified the fraction of mortality attributed to heat, ISGlobal highlights.

As the summer of 2023 is in its first weeks, the unprecedented phenomenon promises to move forward.

With EFE and local media