The National Weather Service (NMS) forecasts a day warm for Sinaloa tomorrow, Friday, April 7, with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius.

While for tonight and early morning, strong gusts of wind are forecast, with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

The body dependent on the With water reported that the front number 47 with stationary characteristics over the northeast and east of the country, in interaction with a low pressure channel over the western Gulf of Mexico and with instability at high levels of the atmosphere, they will cause intense punctual rains in areas of Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, the State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Tamaulipas and northern Veracruz; very strong punctual in Querétaro; and strong in areas of Coahuila, Zacatecas and Guanajuato, all with electric shocks and possible hailstorms.

In addition, gusts of wind of 50 to 70 km/h are expected with dust storms and the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as gusts of wind of 50 to 70 km/h in Nayarit, Guerrero and Oaxaca. and with possible dust storms in Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla and the State of Mexico.

Besides, the cold air mass associated with the front It will cause a drop in temperature over entities in the northeast and east of the Mexican Republic.

On the other hand, the moisture ingress of the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, will produce intervals of showers with possible electric shocks in Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as isolated rains in Quintana Roo and Mexico City.