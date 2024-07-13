The heat that takes your breath away and a red-flagged weekend in much of Italy. “The Excessive heat causes health problems as it can alter the body temperature regulation system – says the president of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), Alessandro Miani – The human body cools itself through sweating, but in certain environmental conditions this is not enough: excessive humidity prevents sweat from evaporating, with body heat increasing rapidly and can lead to damage to vital organs and the brain. Excessively high temperatures can cause minor ailments such as cramps, fainting, edema, but also serious problems, from congestion to dehydration, worsening the health conditions of people with pre-existing chronic pathologies”.

Most common disorders and symptoms

Specifically, among the disorders related to heat, the most frequent are “sunstroke that causes erythema or burns also accompanied by symptoms similar to heat stroke – continues Sima – cramps that are physical pain caused by a loss of sodium due to sweating and a consequent modification of the water-salt balance; edema caused by a retention of liquids in the lower limbs as a consequence of prolonged peripheral vasodilation; congestion caused by the intake of iced drinks in an overheated organism, the symptoms are sweating and chest pain; dehydration whose main symptoms are thirst, weakness, dizziness, palpitations, anxiety, dry skin and mucous membranes, muscle cramps, lowering of blood pressure – continue the environmental doctors – heat stroke that occurs when the physiological capacity for thermoregulation is compromised and manifests itself with a wide gradation of signs and symptoms depending on the severity of the condition. The first symptom is represented by a sudden general malaise, followed by headache, nausea, vomiting and a feeling of dizziness, up to states of anxiety and confusion.“.

Tips for protecting yourself from the heat

The Italian Society of Environmental Medicine also distributes a guide with practical advice for protecting yourself from the heat: “Avoid exposure to heat and direct sunlight and leave the house only during the coolest hours; ensure adequate air exchange in the house and facilitate natural ventilation; keep rooms cool by screening windows exposed to the sun (using roller shutters, blinds, curtains); close windows during the day and open them during the coolest hours of the day (evening and night); take frequent baths and showers with warm water; drink at least 1.5/3 liters of water during the day, avoid alcohol and prefer foods that contain a lot of water, such as fruit and vegetables; when you leave the house, protect your eyes with sunglasses and prevent sunburn with sun creams with a high protection factor; wear clothes made of natural fibers (linen or cotton) and breathable clothing, preferably light-colored and finally avoid outdoor sports during the hottest hours”.