Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, stated that it is possible to be affected by hot air waves saturated with high humidity during the period extending from the rising of Suhail until the autumnal equinox on September 23.

He said that Arabs call these stressful and exhausting conditions “Suhail’s aches,” “Suhail’s sighs,” or “Suhail’s sighs.”

He stated that heat waves saturated with humidity may recur until night and day become equal, with the autumnal equinox.

He added that farmers in the Gulf region also call these heat waves “molasses heat,” as dates are liquefied and molasses is made.

It is also called “the hottest months of the year” and it is the last period of high temperatures when the dates turn into fresh dates due to the heat of the sun on the surface. After that, the dates are removed from the surfaces so that they are not spoiled by the humidity and the relative drop in temperatures in the coming periods.

It is worth noting that the star Suhail appeared in the UAE sky starting from August 24, and its appearance is a sign of the end of the intense heat, the end of the summer heat, and the beginning of the gradual decrease in temperatures, with an increase in air humidity, and the earth retaining its moisture for a longer period. The weather moderates 40 days after its appearance, and winter begins 100 days after it.