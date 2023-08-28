In recent days, extreme weather events have intensified due to climate change, responsible for heat waves and increasingly frequent, longer and more intense periods of drought.



Heat waves, such as the one currently suffocating Europe and other regions of the planet, are increasing in intensity and duration and in certain areas could even become a permanent phenomenon, a UN specialist warned last week.

The “heat dome” –a phenomenon that, due to the stagnation of air masses, warms the atmosphere– that covers a large part of Europe, the forest fires caused by the heat that devastate Greece, Spain, Portugal, Canada and Hawaii, or the extremely high temperatures in the middle of the South American winter have grabbed the headlines in recent days.

Last week there were warnings that southern Europe suffered a late episode of heat, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees, a threshold generally unheard of after August 15.

What is alarming, however, is that the outlook does not seem to improve in the long term.

“Heat waves will become more and more intense and frequent,” John Nairn, an extreme heat expert at the Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization (WMO), told AFP.

Greece is affected by a long period of heat, strong winds and droughts.

“It is the consequence of global warming that we see appearing very quickly in weather systems,” he added, stressing that scientists warned of this. “People are too relaxed about the signs,” he lamented. “Science warned that this would come. And it doesn’t stop here. It will be more intense and more frequent.”

John Nairn recommends that we focus on the relentless increase in overnight lows, not the daytime heat records that grab the headlines.

High and repeated night temperatures are especially dangerous for human health because the body is unable to recover from the heat suffered during the day. Higher nighttime lows also mean that the energy accumulated during the day has nowhere to be evacuated, further raising the temperatures of the following day.

Thus we arrive at “longer periods of elevated temperatures”, commented the scientist, assuring that the situation threatens to worsen.

The expert is concerned above all about the situation in regions such as South America, which reached heat records in recent weeks, with temperatures of up to 40 ºC in its supposed winter.

This is, for example, the case of Brazil, which is experiencing a heat wave in the middle of winter, with the metropolis of São Paulo close to breaking the historical records for the month of August and 2023.

The inhabitants of the largest city in Latin America, with 11.5 million inhabitants, have been surprised in recent days by temperatures almost ten degrees above the average for this month, of 24.5 ºC, according to measurements by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

And it is that, in the words of Nairn, in the future “we will see more heat waves in a much longer period of the year.”

In tropical and subtropical regions, “unfortunately, all indications are that severe and extreme heat waves threaten to occur at any time (of the year) before the end of the century.”

When asked what we can do, he estimated that “we all have the ability to reverse the trend.” “We have to bring everything to electricity (…) and stop burning fossil fuels. It does not have more complexity than that, ”he summarized.

health effects

In the Canary Islands (Spain), carbon emissions this month are the highest for any other month of August in the last 20 years, according to the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (Cams), which associated that peak to the fire of Tenerife.

Meanwhile, in Greece, last week there were more than 40,000 hectares destroyed by forest fires, and Portugal remained on high alert due to the risk of fires, with half of the country above 40ºC some days.

Cases like these have led scientists to question again about the air pollution caused by these natural phenomena.

One of the defining aspects of smoke from forest fires is “particulate matter”, toxins that, depending on their number, can make it visible.

Particles 2.5 microns in diameter (PM 2.5) are “particularly dangerous to human health and are emitted in really large quantities,” Rebecca Hornbrook, an atmospheric chemist at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research, told AFP. United States, which flies through the smoke for its investigations.

.Some regions of the country will reach 43 degrees this week.

“If the wind is downwind from a wildfire, that’s what causes most of the darkening of the sky and the lack of visibility,” he said, referring to the overcast skies seen in New York after the fires in New York. hundreds of kilometers away in Quebec, earlier this year.

PM 2.5 penetrates deep into the lungs and potentially even into the bloodstream.

The average American had already been exposed to 450 micrograms of smoke per cubic meter in early July, a measure worse than the total identified between 2006 and 2022, Stanford economist Marshall Burke recently warned on X (formerly Twitter), citing calculations. carried out by the Laboratory of Environmental Change and Human Results of that university.

There are also concerns about invisible substances known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as butane.

These cause eye and throat irritation, and some are known carcinogens.

On the other hand, car ownership skyrocketed after World War II, and in the decades since then, scientists have gained insight into its impact on humans, from the onset of childhood asthma to increased risk heart attack and even dementia in later stages.

This breadth of knowledge does not exist in the case of smoke from wildfires, explained Christopher Carlsten, director of the Air Pollution Exposure Laboratory at the University of British Columbia.

According to the two dozen published studies, “there appears to be a higher proportion of respiratory than cardiovascular effects of smoke compared to traffic pollution,” he told AFP.

The lab where Carlsten works has started to do human experiments with wood smoke to get more clarity. According to the expert, who is also a doctor, there are sanitary measures, such as inhaled steroids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories and air filters, but he urgently needs to investigate to find out the best way to use them.

