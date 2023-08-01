Heat waves | Test dummy Andi sweats in Arizona like in a sauna – it prepares for life in urban heat waves

Dummy Andi is sweating.

“It not only produces heat, but also vibrates, walks and breathes,” says the researcher Konrad Rykaczewski from the University of Arizona. His tool in the lab is Andi, a hot weather mannequin.

In the northeast corner of the University of Arizona campus is a room with a four-inch-thick metal door. There is a small window on the side.

Andi is sweating in the room, a bit like in a Finnish sauna. Only the benches and the heater are missing.

Andi is the world’s first indoor and outdoor air breathing doll that senses heat and sweats accordingly.

It was made and customized for researchers at the University of Arizona Thermetrics Companydescribes the puppet Rykczewski University in the bulletin.

Even a doll is sweating profusely in Phoenix, which is traditionally one of the hottest cities in the United States.

I gave the goal is to measure the effects of extreme heat, especially when the heat wave lasts for a long time. Phoenix is ​​perfect for that.

In July, this Arizona city recorded temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius – more than 20 days in a row.

The pressing truth is that the heat of over 110 Fahrenheit measured in degrees Fahrenheit, or over 43 degrees Celsius, lasted a long time, longer than ever in the city’s measurement history.

The previous heat record from 1974 was slightly broken, says the scientific publication Scientific American. Maybe it’s not worth talking about the record, but about the suffering.

“ Like humans, the robot sweats more from the back.

“Andi is the first thermal dummy with which we can measure how much heat he gets from the environment,” says Rykaczewski to the AFP news agency.

He is originally a professor of mechanical engineering. Now he leads heat research using a dummy.

35 pores of different sizes have been implanted on the doll’s skin. They “sweat”. Pores can be controlled with sensors that measure temperature.

Andi’s value is around half a million dollars, almost half a million euros. Its production was funded by the US National Science Foundation NSF.

What what happens in the body when a person gets heat stroke? How to protect the body in big cities if and when they heat up?

Andi can answer these literally burning questions while he’s breathing and sweating—and getting heatstroke.

Data is gathered from the various sweat sensors on the doll’s body.

I gave can be used to measure “very realistically how a person reacts to an extreme climate”.

At the same time, nobody’s life is endangered, reminds Rykaczewski in the university’s bulletin.

“Apparently no one has properly measured the rise in body temperature when someone gets heat stroke,” says Rykaczewski. The reason is probably ethical.

At first glance, Andi resembles a test dummy for crash tests, which is perhaps even simpler.

Andi’s carbon fiber shell hides a network connected with sensors that evaluates the heat spreading through the body.

Andi also has its own internal cooling and pores. Like humans, the robot sweats the most on its back.

Before Andi, there were only a dozen such “sweating” mannequins in the world. They were mainly used by sportswear manufacturers.

New breathable clothes were tested with the help of mannequins. If a sports shirt is praised with the words “technical” in the advertisement, it has actually been found to be breathable in tests.

However, none of those dolls go out in the same way as Andi.

“ The state of body overheating may threaten an increasingly large part of the world’s population before long.

Andi is sent from here to the field, i.e. to the sunshine. For the humanoid robot Andi, Phoenix’s bright day is the most pleasant.

Along comes a mobile weather station called Marty. For example, it measures the heat of the buildings that surround Andi as it moves through the streets.

Andi transport guides researchers to tomorrow’s urban climate.

“How do we change the way we dress? How do we adapt to temperatures that are maybe Phoenix-like?” asks Rykaczewski.

Phoenix is ​​dry – what about the humid heat, how does it affect it? And how does the human body withstand hot winds? Andi can test them too, also under laboratory conditions.

In extreme weather events around the world, people often talk about how to protect yourself from hurricanes or floods. A heat wave has a different effect. Its effects can last for weeks.

Researchers In Phoenix, they hope that the robot will offer, for example, an understanding of hyperthermia.

Hyperthermia is a condition of overheating of the body that may threaten an increasingly large part of the world’s population before long. In the vernacular, we talk about sunburn and heat stroke, and maybe even more unpleasant.

“Our body’s regulation starts to deteriorate at around 38 degrees, depending on the air humidity. That kind of heat gives people a fever,” says Rykaczewski.

“If the temperatures rise much above that and last for hours, the body can’t take it before long.”

Rykaczewski refers to death.

“We don’t always understand what’s happening to the body until it’s too late,” says Sanpp, also a researcher Kurt Schickman In Scientific American.

Shickman is the research director of extremely hot heat waves At the Arsht-Rockefeller Climate Center.

The center has helped when heat monitoring authorities have been established in cities in the United States, as well as in different parts of the world.

Andi is programmable. Scientists can make Andi digital twins, slightly modified copies.

They can be used to examine the temperature regulation of different population groups, explains the climatologist Jennifer Vanos.

Young people need protection in their own way. So do athletes. And of course the bad ones.

Every summer, the city of Phoenix opens dozens of shelters for the homeless to cool down.

“How long does a person have to cool down for their body temperature to drop to a safe level?” Vanos asks.

He means not only cooling centers, but also swimming pools and even a new design of the electrical grid.

In the poor in the regions, homes cannot always afford air conditioning.

The information provided by Andi can help those social workers who protect the most vulnerable.

The poor and the elderly sometimes give up air conditioning. This way they avoid large electricity bills. Shelters would be cool, but for the poor they are sometimes too far away or cramped.

So the poor person stays outside or in a hot house. In the United States, thousands of people are hospitalized every summer because of the heat, reports the science magazine Scientific American.

Paris or London can sometimes get scorching like Phoenix. “We can develop the design of buildings in big cities with the help of Andi,” says Rykaczewski.