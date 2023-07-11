The situation is destined to worsen over the weekend, with peaks of 44 degrees in Sicily and Sardinia

Editorial board

The great heat that has arrived in Italy in recent days has intensified in these hours and today, Tuesday 11 July, in a large part of the Bel Paese we will have to deal with what is the hottest day of this 2023with maximum temperatures that could exceed 44 degrees in some areas of Sardinia and Sicily and touch 38 degrees in Bolzano, Bologna, Florence and Rome.

The bulletin of the Ministry of Health — The credit, or the fault depending on your point of view, goes to the African anticyclone renamed Cerberus which has overwhelmed Italy for a few days now. The latest bulletin on heat waves published by the Ministry of Health, elaborated daily for 27 Italian cities with forecasts for 24, 48 and 72 hours, signals red alert for 8 cities. See also Fognini retires in the second round of Roland Garros: calf injury

Red Alert in 8 Italian cities — Level 3, the red alert, indicates, according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, emergency conditions with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases. This state of alert is valid today for the cities of Bolzano, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rieti, Rome and Turin. In 8 other Italian cities, however, the orange alert, level 2, is in force: Ancona, Bologna, Brescia, Campobasso, Milan, Pescara, Verona and Viterbo.

The situation is destined to improve for tomorrow, Wednesday 12 July, when a level 0 alert is expected in Genoa and Naples, while it will remain valid the red alert for 7 cities: Bologna, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rieti and Rome.

What will happen in the next few days? — The day of Thursday 13 July will represent a slight respite from the great heat for a handful of hours, especially in the north of the country where showers and thunderstorms are expected, even very strong, between the central-eastern Alps and the plains of the Triveneto and Lombardy, but as early as Friday Cerberus will once again dominate all of Italy making rise to the maximum temperatures. See also YPF 2022 Women's Championship: this is how the fifth date will be played

A weekend of fire — Maximum temperatures are expected over the weekend over 44 degrees in Sicily and Sardinia and up to 38-39 degrees in Tuscany, Lazio, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Umbria, Lombardy, Campania and Puglia.