The unprecedented heat waves that struck various regions around the world during the past July and August led to various and major disturbances in many countries of the world, as a result of the outbreak of forest fires, scarcity of water and food, and hurricanes that killed thousands of people, which reinforced the pace of increasing global ambitions for effective solutions. What world leaders will take regarding confronting climate change during their participation in the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which is hosted by Expo City Dubai during the period from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

This edition of the United Nations Climate Conference represents a turning point in the history of confronting climate change, after the Paris Agreement “COP21” held in France in 2015, which is the first global agreement legally binding to work to limit the phenomenon of global warming to less than two degrees Celsius, and to continue efforts. To limit the temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to the level before the industrial revolution. During its meeting in Paris in 2015 (COP21), the states parties to the United Nations Climate Change Convention (COP21) reached an agreement that was described as “historic”, aiming to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by maintaining a rise in average global temperatures during this century without 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and continuing efforts to limit temperature rise even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The most prominent provisions of the Paris Agreement were to confront the problem of greenhouse gas emissions, find solutions to adapt to them, mitigate their harm to the environment, and demand that industrialized countries facilitate technology transfer and adapt to a carbon-free economy. The agreement stipulated the conduct of two reviews, over a period of five years until 2025.

The Paris Agreement entered into force in 2016, after 195 countries joining the United Nations Climate Change Convention signed the agreement in December 2015, and 191 out of 197 countries ratified it.

“COP28” begins the first global assessment of the progress made in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement, which is a measuring mechanism that monitors the progress of countries in terms of their fulfillment of their climate commitments. It is a process that will encourage countries to take ambitious climate measures that keep the temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The United Nations said last September, on its website: “The 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) must be the point from which we begin to correct course.”

Estimates from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) indicated that August 2023 was about 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the average temperature in the pre-industrial period between 1850-1900.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, described the climate crisis as having “opened the gates of hell,” adding at the opening of the “Climate Summit,” which was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the annual meetings of the United Nations General Assembly last September in New York City, USA, “We can still limit Global temperatures will rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Strengthening the global response to the threat of climate change is still very difficult, especially in poor countries, due to their need for financing, and implementing climate promises to reduce carbon emissions and rely on clean energy is difficult for most countries, especially poor countries.”

In September 2021, the Director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, said that “exposure to polluted air causes the death of seven million people every year around the world, and that since 2005 a large body of evidence has accumulated, further clarifying the extent of the impact of air pollution on everyone.” Parts of the body, from the brain, to the fetus in the mother’s womb, even at lower concentration rates than was previously observed.”

The United Nations says on its website: “Energy is at the heart of the climate challenge and is the key to the solution,” noting that fossil fuels, such as coal, oil and gas, are by far the largest contributor to global climate change, as they are the source of more than 75% of greenhouse gas emissions. Global greenhouse effect and about 90% of all carbon dioxide emissions.

The organization stresses that to avoid the worst effects of climate change, emissions must be reduced by approximately half by 2030, and reached zero by 2050, noting that, to achieve these efforts, the world needs to get rid of dependence on fossil fuels and invest in alternative sources. Energy that is clean, available, affordable, sustainable and reliable.

She continued: “Fossil fuels still represent more than 80% of global energy production, but cleaner energy sources are becoming stronger, as about 29% of electricity currently comes from renewable sources.”

• “Cop28” is a turning point in the history of confronting climate change in the world.