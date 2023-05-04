The hot season has already become present in several states of Mexico, which is why heat waves have also begun to do so, hence the importance of knowing the physical and mental effects What do these have on people’s health?

For several years now, scientists have warned about the intensification of the increase in temperatures in various regions of the worldThis, to a large extent, due to global warming.

First of all, it should be noted that a heat wave is defined as the atmospheric situation where the temperatures of a specific region increase considerably, this during a prolonged period. Heat waves are caused by the generation of a high pressure system in the middle levels of the atmosphere.

It is in this way that, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), some of the effects that heat waves cause in human beings, physically speaking, are the shocks, episodes of dehydration and a tendency to develop serious illnesses.

For its part, said body emphasizes that the effects in mental health that heat waves can have in people are irritability, stress and insomnia.

It should be noted that heat stress occurs when the body is unable to cool itself adequately, hence the core temperature begins to rise to levels that are dangerous, even reaching failure of key organs.

Likewise, it has been shown that heat waves often reduce the level of productivity of people, at the same time that they become more impulsive and, in some cases, even more aggressive.

On the other hand, as pointed out by the “The Nation Newspaper”different studies have shown that dementia, anxiety, disorders associated with stress, depression and bipolar disorder can worsen their symptoms when there are prolonged periods of high temperatures.

Recommendations to avoid serious effects of heat waves

Taking into account the above, it is recommended to follow the following recommendations to avoid serious effects of heat waves:

Avoid, as far as possible, direct exposure to the sun

Use of light clothing

stay hydrated

Ventilate spaces in houses at night

Eat a low calorie diet.