The high temperatures that are being recorded in Europe due to the heat waves brought about by climate change have negative consequences for the Spanish tourism industry, since many of the tourists who were looking for a destination in Spain to escape the cold of their countries no longer have that need.

In Frankfurt, temperatures have reached 36 degrees in July, as well as in some cities in Belgium and the Netherlands where temperatures have exceeded 30 degrees in recent weeks. Not to mention Italy, where the red alert has been activated in 16 cities when it exceeds 45 degrees. In addition to not needing to leave their countries to find good weather, it is also added that the extreme heat that affects Spain scares away part of the tourists to other less warm countries.

“Heat waves may reduce the attractiveness of southern Europe as a tourist destination in the long term”, which would have negative economic consequences given the importance of the sector in Spain. This is confirmed by the Moody’s credit agency, which focuses on our country by indicating that the expected increase in extreme weather events in the coming years “will have negative effects, including the less attractiveness of Mediterranean countries, such as Spain.”

So will climate change cause tourism patterns to change? It is not an easy question to answer and from Exceltur, the employers’ association of the Spanish tourism sector, they respond that they do not have concrete data on the effect that climate change is having on the tourism market for now.

But the issue already appears in the latest report from the European Travel Commission (ETC) and when Europeans are asked about their main concerns when traveling, 7.6% speak of extreme weather events. It is the sixth concern in order of importance, although it is still quite far from what worries them the most, which is, for 24% of those surveyed, whether the price of vacations will rise. “It is likely that the high temperatures are having an impact on tourist patterns in Europe,” acknowledges Eduardo Santander, executive director of the ETC.

“Europeans are changing their tourist habits as costs and temperatures rise in the summer,” says Santander, noting that the percentage of travelers who plan to travel in the summer months -the hottest and most expensive- has decreased compared to last year. October and November, on the contrary, have risen. “This can be attributed to milder weather conditions or lower prices during the fall months,” she says.

Even so, this summer, you are traveling. And you are traveling a lot. “The data still points to a strong tourism sector in Europe,” says Santander. Spain is the favorite destination for European travelers between June and November, surpassing France, Italy, Greece and Croatia.

The Spanish to the north



If you zoom in on the Spanish market, the latest Exceltur data reveals that although the major destinations on the coast are at the top of the billing forecast for this summer, some destinations in Green Spain and the Cantabrian Mountains. The northern communities experienced a ‘boom’ of visits during the pandemic years, when domestic tourism grew. And they are also among those destinations that statistics show significant growth. It is worth asking then if these figures can be an indicator of a change in model, benefited by its milder climate.

Mild temperatures Asturias, the Basque Country and Galicia, among the five destinations whose turnover in summer has increased the most since 2019

Specifically, turnover has grown by almost 26% in the Balearic Islands since the summer of 2019, ranking first. The surprise comes with the second and third place with Asturias and the Basque Country, both with growth of more than 20% compared to the summer of 2019. Catalonia, Madrid, Galicia and Andalusia are also above 15%, according to Exceltur figures. .

The Galician Tourism Cluster indicates that the figures for this summer are very good, between 70% and 90% average occupancy in the region, reaching 100% in some areas.

Measuring the impact of climate change on vacations this summer can be complex, but what is clear is that the tourism industry is very aware of the problem and is also aware that it may have consequences in the medium and long term.

“It is evident that climate change is going to affect us all and that it will also influence tourist flows”, they respond from the Galician organization, for which, in their case, they have made sustainability one of the transversal axes of their master plan. “We know that the tourist profile has changed and there are more and more travelers concerned about climate change and the footprint of their actions,” they say. Making tourism more sustainable is the only way to guarantee the future of the industry, they explain.

deseasonalization The positive part is that tourists begin to travel at other times of the year

One of the positive aspects that this change in model can entail is that tourism is deseasonalized and that the high season does not concentrate so many visitors but rather they are more spread out throughout the year. Daniel Brasé, vice president of Pimec Turismo, which brings together companies from Catalonia, points out that this is complex because vacations are still closely linked to vacation periods in schools, but that he has been working for some time on this deseasonalization because it would make the sector more “economically resilient” and “it would relieve pressure on the most crowded”, which benefits its inhabitants.

From the European Travel Commission they assure that a drop in interest in traveling in August is already being seen among Europeans. “More and more European tourists are considering traveling to Spain in autumn,” says Eduardo Santander.

Change the things



“Looking at the big picture, this also brings us to the issue of climate action, which is urgently needed within the European tourism industry,” Santander notes. “Tourism is directly dependent on natural resources and climatic conditions, making it crucial that it take the lead by adopting responsible measures,” she recalls. Many destinations are already working on it, he adds.

The problem, perhaps, is that this represents a significant challenge for a very important part of the tourism industry, that which is made up of SMEs. They are aware and are already doing many things, such as worrying about water management, but it is also true that, as Brasé recalls, they have been left “empty” after the pandemic. They need public administrations not only to launch aid but also to make all the bureaucracy of accessing it easier. It is, as Brasé recalls, the time to speak “now” and not when you are in a desperate situation. “We have to get ahead of ourselves,” he warns.