If nothing is done to prevent this, 90,000 Europeans could die each year from heat waves by the end of the century, warned the European Environment Agency (EEA) on Wednesday. .

“Without adaptation measures, under a 3°C global warming scenario by 2100, 90,000 Europeans could die from heat waves every year,” the EEA said.

With warming of 1.5°C, the target of the Paris agreement, that number drops to 30,000 deaths a year, according to the report, based on a study published in 2020.

Between 1980 and 2020, around 129,000 Europeans died from the heat, with a sharp acceleration in the recent period.

The combination of more frequent heat waves with an aging population and increasing urbanization is making Europeans more vulnerable to high temperatures, especially in the south of the continent, according to the European Union agency.

On Monday, the European office of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that at least 15,000 deaths in Europe were directly related to the severe heat waves of the summer of 2022.

In addition, climate change is making the region increasingly susceptible to the emergence and transmission of infectious diseases. Some types of mosquitoes, vectors of malaria and dengue, remain longer in Europe, the EEA pointed out.

The increase in temperatures also favors the proliferation of bacteria in the water, especially in the Baltic Sea, such as Vibrio, whose best-known type is responsible for cholera.

“A wide range of solutions must be implemented, such as effective heat action plans, greener cities, design and construction of suitable buildings and adaptation of working hours and conditions”, says the report, which adds that a large part of the deaths related to heat in Europe is avoidable.