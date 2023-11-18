Heat wave | Taylor Swift postponed her concert in Rio at the last minute due to the heat – on Friday, a spectator died

Swift’s fans and Brazil’s justice minister criticized the difficulty of getting drinking water at the stadium.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift canceled their Saturday performance in Rio de Janeiro at the last minute due to the extreme heat, the news agencies AFP and Reuters say.

The heat index in Rio was 59 degrees Celsius at its worst on Friday and Saturday. It felt so hot because of the combined effect of real heat and humidity.

“I’m writing this from my locker room at the stadium,” Swift said on her Instagram account.

“The safety of my fans, co-performers and background people must always be a priority.”

The gig canceled on Saturday is scheduled to be held on Monday.

On the first one At the Rion gig on Friday, several spectators felt unwell and a 23-year-old female spectator later died in hospital of cardiac arrest – although doctors could not immediately confirm the connection of her death to the heat.

“I can’t even describe how broken I am about this,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

The southeastern and central parts of Brazil have suffered from an unusually severe heat wave in recent days, even though it is only spring in the southern hemisphere. Rio is known for its beaches, which are cooled by the sea breeze, but Swift’s venue, the 60,000-capacity Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, is behind the mountains in a hotter part of the city.

According to AFP and Reuters, the heat was evident at Friday’s concert, as videos circulated on social media of Swift interrupting her performance and encouraging her assistants to hand out water bottles to the audience.

The fans criticized the event organizers for confiscating water bottles at the doors.

“The lack of organization yesterday was absurd. That young woman’s death was due to bad arrangements. No one can be denied water”, Yasmin Monteiro24, told AFP.

Monteiro had prepared for Saturday’s gig with five liters of water until the event was cancelled.

Also the Minister of Justice of Brazil Flávio Dino commented, according to AFP, that people “suffering, fainting and even dying” because of the difficulty of getting drinking water is unacceptable.

Swift’s Eras tour began in March 2023 and is scheduled to run until December 2024. It has already broken several box office and revenue records at this point.

Taylor Swift at a concert in Chicago in June.

Read more: Taylor Swift re-recorded her songs due to a copyright dispute, and now the album 1989 is breaking records

Read more: The emptiness of the movie theaters signals that Finland has not been intoxicated by the Taylor Swift fever that is raging around the world

Read more: The relationship rumor between Taylor Swift and the star player confused the United States: “Here are three options”