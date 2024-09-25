Belo Horizonte, Campo Grande, Federal District, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo could break records

Climatempo predicts new records of high temperatures in 5 capitals of Brazil throughout this week. The country records the 7th heat wave of 2024. The Southeast and Central-West regions will be the most affected.

The highest temperatures will be in Rio de Janeiro and Campo Grande. In the capital of Mato Grosso do Sul, the thermometer could reach 40ºC this Wednesday (September 25, 2024), surpassing the maximum of 39.8ºC recorded on Tuesday (September 25). Rio could reach 39ºC on Thursday (September 26) and approach the record of 39.5ºC recorded in January.

São Paulo may record 36ºC this Wednesday (September 25), exceeding the year’s maximum temperature of 35.4ºC reached on Tuesday (September 24). In Belo Horizonte, the record was 34.4ºC on September 3. The maximum temperature is expected to be equaled on Friday (September 27) with 34ºC.

The federal capital recorded 33.5ºC on September 23 and could record 34ºC this Wednesday (September 25).

Heat wave

The National Institute of Meteorology (INMET) has issued a high-risk heatwave alert. Starting Thursday (September 26), the institute warns that temperatures will be 5ºC above average for a period of more than 5 days in 10 states.

The affected states are:

Federal District;

Holy Spirit;

Goias;

Mato Grosso;

Mato Grosso do Sul;

Minas Gerais;

Parana;

Rio de Janeiro;

Santa Catarina;

São Paulo.

Rain

The state of Rio Grande do Sul has a storm warning issued by Inmet. Rainfall is expected to reach 100mm per day with winds between 60 and 100 km/h.

Inmet suggests that residents of these regions do not take shelter under trees in the event of strong winds, as there is a risk of falling trees and electric shocks. It also suggests that vehicles should not be parked near transmission towers and advertising signs.

During times of heavier rain, it is recommended that electrical appliances and the power panel be turned off.

The numbers for Civil Defense and the Fire Department are 199 and 193, respectively.