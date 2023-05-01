You still reach place! This is what the CDMX Zócalo looks like before the ”Motomami” concert

April is gone and May is here! He weather forecast today May 01, 2023 in the municipality of Ecatepec de Morelos, during the commemoration of the Labor Dayrealizes an environment that does not look so bad to conclude with this mega bridge in the State of Mexico.

The temperature will fluctuate between 14 to 20 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 28 degrees Celsiuswhich will drop to 18 degrees Celsius from 11:00 p.m. this Monday before dawn on Tuesday.

In a very general way, to accompany the severe heat wave, the presence of partly cloudy skies is expected for most of the day.

In the afternoon they are expected cloudy skies and temperatures around 27°C.

already at night there will be cloudy skies with temperatures close to 21°C.

The winds will be from the South throughout the day, with an average speed of 10 km/h.

#Heat #wave #heavy #rain #weather #today #Ecatepec