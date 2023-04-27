State of Mexico.- The weather forecast today april 27, 2023 in the municipality of Ecatepec de Morelos shows great potential for an average climate wrapped between high temperatures, partly cloudy skies and some light rain for the rest of the day.

Perfect for any plan? We doubt it in DEBATE, but we tell you everything you need to keep in mind so as not to ruin your plans this Thursday. For starters, the overall temperature will fluctuate between 21 to 26 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius. High temperatures will be accompanied by partly cloudy sky between 09:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..

Although the cloudy sky will lessen the heat wave a bit, you should take precautions with extra sunscreen and light-colored clothing with long sleeves, since between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. ultraviolet radiation indices are expected very high and extreme.

As we mentioned, sunscreen will not be the only thing since local authorities estimate the presence of light precipitation from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m..

During the night, there will be cloudy skies with light rain with temperatures close to 20°C.

The winds will be from the Southeast throughout the day, with an average speed of 10 km/h.