He weather forecast today april 24, 2023 in the Mexico City It ends up being not so favorable for the residents of the capital, although it does not account for severe weather either, as a severe heat wave and torrential rains are ruled out. There are no extreme weather conditions today.

According to the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC), this start of the week will be characterized by a very long period of partly cloudy to cloudy skies with limited conditions for light rains in the south of CDMX.

The thermometer will read temperatures between 19 to 25 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 27 degrees Celsiussame as It will drop to 20 degrees Celsius by nightfall.almost at midnight.

