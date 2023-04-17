Today thousands of people return to school and so that nothing takes you by surprise, we tell you what you should know about the weather forecast today april 17, 2023 in Mexico City.

The meteorological report of the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) informs that for this Monday there will be temperatures between 18 to 23 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius, which will drop to 18 degrees Celsius at midnight. 14 degrees Celsius is forecast at dawn tomorrow, April 18.

Today Partly cloudy to cloudy skies will dominate with light rains and occasional showers in the afternoon in CDMX.

North component winds will blow from 15 to 30 kilometers per hour (km/h) with gusts of 40 km/h. It is recommended to stay tuned for updates to the Multi-Risk Early Warning System.

At night the thermometer will mark 19°C and on Tuesday morning it will mark 14°C, so it will be cool at dawn.

Weather Edomex April 17:

For this Monday, April 17, 2023, it is forecast cool to cool atmosphere and fog banks at dawnaccording to the National Meteorological System (SMN) of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the daywith probability of rains and intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm) accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in the State of Mexico.

The estimated maximum temperature for today in the Mexican territory is 23 to 25°C. The wind will be from the north component from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h.