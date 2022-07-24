Home page World

The President of the German Medical Association calls for a nationwide system to prevent heat deaths. Germany is not sufficiently prepared at the moment.

Berlin – The weather is taking on extreme proportions. The current heat wave is making things difficult for Germany and all of Europe. For example, while the water level in Lake Constance could soon reach a new low record, southern Europe is struggling with devastating forest fires and drought. High temperatures and hardly any precipitation have Europe firmly under control this summer.

Drought and heat: Doctor President calls for alarm system

With regard to the current situation, the President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, is now calling for a nationwide heat alarm system for Germany to prevent heat deaths. “A national heat plan should propose temperature-dependent alarm levels on a scientific basis and the measures to be taken, especially for risk groups, and make the corresponding responsibilities transparent,” said Reinhardt German press agency in Berlin.

The medical president had already called for a national heat protection plan at the beginning of the week, but was now more specific with his proposal. He calls for a nationwide situation center for Germany that monitors heat protection measures and also informs people in Germany about stress caused by heat.

Heat wave hits Europe: Reinhardt wants heat protection plan – “Germany is ill prepared for this”

“The aim of heat protection must be to prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths and to protect the healthcare system from being overloaded. Germany is ill-prepared for this,” the medical president continued. You can find out what temperatures are forecast for the coming days and in which regions there is a risk of forest fires due to the heat in our current weather ticker for Germany.

Reinhardt is not alone in calling for a heat protection plan. The Marburger Bund medical association recently called for a heat protection plan. Chairwoman Susanne Johna insisted on nationwide guidelines on Wednesday, from which the municipalities should then develop their own plans. The Federal Ministry for the Environment had pointed out that heat protection and prevention is primarily the task of the municipalities. (nz/dpa)