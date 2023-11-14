Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/11/2023 – 19:07

Across the country, 2,707 municipalities are under maximum alert due to the strong heat wave that hits Brazil this week, according to a report from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). This represents almost half of the 5,565 Brazilian cities.

The federal agency extended the “great danger” alert in different states until Friday, the 17th. The situation mainly affects the Southeast and Central-West regions, but also extends to other locations in the country.

This Monday, the 13th, the city of São Paulo had the hottest day of the year, also according to Inmet. The maximum temperature was 37.7°C, the highest for a month of November since measurements began in 1943. It was also the second highest temperature recorded by Inmet in São Paulo over these 80 years.

Inmet states that by Friday, the heat wave should reach the following states: Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia, Goiás, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro, in addition to the Federal District. Areas in Amazonas, Pará, Tocantins, Bahia, Piauí, Maranhão and Paraná should also be affected.

“Temperatures are expected to remain 5°C above average for more than five consecutive days,” said Inmet. The agency states that, in “great danger” scenarios, “meteorological phenomena of exceptional intensity” are predicted, with “a high probability of major damage and accidents occurring”.

According to Inmet, it is the eighth heat wave of the year in Brazil, starting on November 8, and lasting until at least next Friday. The scenario, adds the institute, has been driven by El Niño, a phenomenon that favors an increase in temperature in several regions of the planet.

El Niño is also linked, according to experts, to the recurrence of storms and cyclones in the south of the country and to the severe drought in the Amazon, where dry rivers have hampered river transport and record fires have been recorded in some parts of the forest. The Pantanal also suffers from the increase in fires.

Hydration, sunscreen, energy and air conditioning

Due to the high temperatures, guidelines for increasing hydration, eating lightly and using sunscreen are reinforced. Authorities also remind us of the importance of avoiding direct exposure to the sun, especially at times when the heat is more intense, such as around 12 noon.

With thermometers soaring, demand for energy has reached historic highs. The demand for fans and air conditioning units has also skyrocketed in recent days.