The heat is rolling towards Germany. Some regions are more affected by the heat than others, and storms are also spreading. An overview.

Munich – The heat wave comes and hits on Friday (July 7th). At the weekend we can expect temperatures of up to 39 degrees. Weather experts assume that Sunday (July 9) could be the warmest day of the year so far. The southwest in particular is not only being overwhelmed by the extreme heat, storms are also spreading there and in the north. Just a few days ago, storm depression Poly swept across the north, killing two people.

Weather at the weekend: heat wave and severe weather in the South West

On Friday it will be summery warm in the north and east with temperatures of 26 to 29 degrees. In the west and south, temperatures can already climb above 30 degrees, as weather expert Dominik Jung explained. The German weather service issued a heat warning for the west and southwest on Friday morning. Saturday will be warmer again. The temperatures rise to over 30 degrees in almost all of Germany, on the coasts it can be 27 degrees. In the south, as in Bavaria, and along the Rhine, 34 to almost 36 degrees are expected.

Heat weather at the weekend: Sunday almost everywhere above 30 degrees

The heat remains bearable in the shade. Humidity initially increases in the west and south-west. In the evening, the first heat thunderstorms can also occur there. On Sunday it will also be humid in the western half. The temperatures here climb to 35 to 37 degrees. Loud wetter.de it cannot be ruled out that the values ​​will also reach 38 or even 39 degrees. So it could be the hottest day of the year. In the rest of the country, too, temperatures are well above 30 degrees. In the north, up to 31 degrees can be expected, in the east and south the temperatures climb up to 35 degrees and in the south-west of the country 36 to 38 degrees are possible. In the vicinity of these cities it will be particularly hot on Sunday:

Koblenz around 35 degrees Frankfurt am Main around 34 degrees Manheim around 34 degrees Karlsruhe around 34 degrees Magdeburg around 34 degrees Leipzig around 33 degrees Erfurt around 33 degrees Leipzig around 33 degrees Munich around 32 degrees Source: wetteronline.de (as of July 7th)

Almost 40 degrees in Germany: “Lightning follows the heat”

“The heat is followed by lightning,” Jung said. Because on Sunday larger and heavier showers and thunderstorms can move in from the west. However, these are “regionally limited”, Jung continued. Nevertheless, gusts of wind, heavy rain and hail are possible, local storms threaten. A high risk of thunderstorms applies to the following federal states on Sunday:

North Rhine-Westphalia (warning level 2)

Rhineland-Palatinate (Warning Level 2)

Saarland (warning level 2)

Lower Saxony (warning level 1-2)

Hesse (warning level 1-2)

Baden-Württemberg (warning level 1-2)

Bavaria (warning level 1)

Source: wetteronline.de (as of July 7th)

Monday (July 10th) brings some cooling down again. In the north, temperatures drop to 23 to 26 degrees with showers and thunderstorms. The heat will remain in the south, even if it is no longer as intense as on Sunday. About 29 to 32 degrees are then possible again.

You should prepare well for this hot weather. Drinking enough is very important. Jung advises not to stay outside in the heat, but rather to spend the time in the cool interior rooms. Windows should remain closed, fans and air conditioners should be used to keep the room temperature low. (vk)