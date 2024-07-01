The arrival of July, one of the hottest months of the year for the inhabitants of the Northern Hemisphere, brought with it extreme temperatures that will affect different regions of the United States territoryand many residents will have to pay attention during the Independence Day holiday on July 4.

The extreme heat that caused record temperatures in different areas of the country less than a month ago once again becomes a threat factor for American citizens this week, with the beginning of the month of July, in a heat wave that could extend until the next holiday on the calendar.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the area The southern part of the state of California will be most affected by this heat wavein the west of the country, which could experience extreme heat in the next six to 10 days, including areas of Inland Empire, Antelope Valley, Central Coast, and southwestern Santa Barbara CountyAs reported FOX.

Likewise, other areas they will feel the extreme heat with high temperatures, such as Santa Clarita Counties with a temperature of 99° F (37.2°C), Filmore at 98° F (36.6° C), riverside with 99° F (37.2° C) and Lancaster with 108° F (42.2° C).

In that sense, the NWS heat map on the official website of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates dangerous temperatures during the day this Monday, July 1 for the areas of Louisiana, Dallas and Lubbockamong other towns in the south of the country.

The NOAA heat map marks the highest risk areas in red and the extreme risk areas in magenta. Photo:NOAA Share

Recommendations from authorities in the face of the heat wave in the United States

Due to the extreme temperatures that will hit much of the country, the Authorities recommend careful planning of outdoor eventsconsidering that the extreme heat could seriously affect the elderly, children and other citizens.

On its official website, the NWS explains that during a heat wave it is important take the following measures in outdoor activities free: