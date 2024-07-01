According to the criteria of
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the area The southern part of the state of California will be most affected by this heat wavein the west of the country, which could experience extreme heat in the next six to 10 days, including areas of Inland Empire, Antelope Valley, Central Coast, and southwestern Santa Barbara CountyAs reported FOX.
Likewise, other areas they will feel the extreme heat with high temperatures, such as Santa Clarita Counties with a temperature of 99° F (37.2°C), Filmore at 98° F (36.6° C), riverside with 99° F (37.2° C) and Lancaster with 108° F (42.2° C).
In that sense, the NWS heat map on the official website of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates dangerous temperatures during the day this Monday, July 1 for the areas of Louisiana, Dallas and Lubbockamong other towns in the south of the country.
Recommendations from authorities in the face of the heat wave in the United States
Due to the extreme temperatures that will hit much of the country, the Authorities recommend careful planning of outdoor eventsconsidering that the extreme heat could seriously affect the elderly, children and other citizens.
On its official website, the NWS explains that during a heat wave it is important take the following measures in outdoor activities free:
- Reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day
- Children, infants, older adults, those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should stay in the coolest place available.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.
- Minimize direct sun exposure
