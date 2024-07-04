It’s been several weeks now that Heat wave hits the United States hard. The natural phenomenon affects citizens in every aspect of their daily lives: health, work, school, university, and even taking vacations. In fact, Recently, cases of some related conditions have increased.

And this is happening in the context of the celebrations for the 4th of July in the USA, a date – or week in general – in which Citizens seek to celebrate and go out to enjoy the beach or other attractions, which obviously are hampered by the presence of high temperatures.

Heat exhaustion is a condition that appears after several symptoms such as rapid heart rate, headache, weakness, fatigue, and nausea or vomiting.Both this and heat stroke, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, occur when the body is unable to cool itself properly. “A person’s body temperature rises faster than they can cool themselves. This can lead to damage to the brain and other vital organs,” the article on the official website states.

Who is at risk for heatwaves in the United States?

The same organization assures that Older adults, young children, and people with mental and chronic illnesses are the most likely people to suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. This does not mean that those who do not have risk factors cannot get sick, but on the contrary: even if you are a healthy person, you should take many precautions, for example, when doing physical activity.

Anyone can suffer from heat stroke if they do not take precautions. Photo:iStock Share

How to prevent heat illness in the United States?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also provided a series of recommendations so that people know what precautions to take to avoid suffering from any illness related to the heat wave, which should be applied on a daily basis.

These are simple actions that one can perform by simply paying a little more attention, such as: Wear light, airy clothing, stay in cool indoor places, do not leave children or anyone locked in vehiclesbe careful with outdoor activities by doing them at the right times when it is cooler, do not overexert yourself physically, use sunscreen, avoid hot and heavy meals, stay hydrated and replace salts and minerals, among others.